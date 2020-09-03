A motor home fire spread to a small, one-car garage Thursday afternoon north of Bend, requiring a response from Bend, Redmond and Cloverdale firefighters, and the closure of nearby Tumalo Road.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 1:57 p.m., according to a Bend Fire & Rescue press release. There were multiple smaller buildings next to the garage that were also on fire, and the flames were threatening two nearby houses, the release stated.
Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the two homes, and also helped an elderly resident with mobility issues who lived in one of the houses, the release stated.
Crews were still extinguishing the main garage fire as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, and U.S. Forest Service firefighters were on hand to make sure winds did not spread the fire to other nearby locations. As of that time, Tumalo Road was still shut down to traffic.
According to Bend Fire & Rescue, the fire started in a motor home parked near the garage immediately after the occupant of the motorhome switched the refrigerator from electric to propane.
