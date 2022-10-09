dw
Buy Now

Rejena Wenciker, 44, left, her daughter, Katie Borden, 19 and grandson is Mason, 2, at their camp in "Dirt World," north of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

For Rejena Wenciker, the “Fishbowl” at Juniper Ridge offers a sense of relative safety.

It’s a little pocket of camps in part of Dirt World, the unofficial name for 1,500 acres of publicly owned juniper forest on Bend’s northeast edge known officially as Juniper Ridge.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.