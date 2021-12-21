As the longest night of the year fell upon Bend on Tuesday night, a small group gathered at Pioneer Park to remember those who might otherwise have been forgotten.
Organized by local advocates for the region's homeless population, they convened for a memorial service in the dark to remember the 15 or more individuals who died while homeless in Central Oregon in 2021.
"This is a night of acknowledgement, reflection, and a sober event to hold space and remember all those we've lost this year,” Colleen Thomas, chair of the homeless leadership coalition, told the crowd. “This is an opportune for us to hold space, come together, remember and reflect.”
It was 39 degrees as Thomas spoke, a visceral reminder of what the homeless experience.
The memorial service, held on the first night of winter, was the second local remembrance event and planned in conjunction with the 31st annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. Established by a nationwide homeless advocacy nonprofit to raise awareness about the dangers of life for the unhoused and to honor those who died without housing, services take place on the day with the least sunlight each year.
The Pioneer Park group lit candles on a hill overlooking the Deschutes River as they listened to public officials, advocates and formerly homeless individuals speak about a crisis that has gripped Central Oregon.
“There is this effort to portray people as hopeless. Unchangeable, unredeemable. But we all know that is basically untrue,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. "Our houseless neighbors are working people who can't afford rent. They are families with children.”
Before the event, organizers collected the names of those known to have died while homeless throughout the year. They came back with 15, but organizers expect the real figure is higher.
No government agency keeps an official count of how many people die homeless each year, so organizers were left to collect reports from medical providers, nonprofits and law enforcement. A law passed by the Oregon Legislature this year will change that, requiring medical examiners to track individuals' housing status at their times of death.
Each time organizers read one of the 15 names, someone rang a bell softly. Each time, the tone seemed to hang in the air longer than it should as the crowd stood in silence.
When the event came to a close, speakers called attendees to action to help house the region's homeless population.
Erika Spaet, a pastor with Bend's Storydwelling faith community, offered a benediction as the event came to a close.
"Depart in peace, friends," Spaet said.
