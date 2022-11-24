This Thanksgiving, Terri Kelly will gather with some of her family under the warm sunny skies of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Normally she takes comfort in setting the holiday table with her mother’s china and her grandmother’s brass quails as the centerpiece at her home in Bend.
But it’s an off year for Kelly’s family. She’ll gather with two of her children, their spouses and two grandchildren in a rental home in Scottsdale. Next year, all six of Kelly’s children, their significant others and grandchildren will gather in Hawaii for Thanksgiving.
Missing will be Kelly’s husband, Kit, who died nearly two years ago. He was 66 years old.
Kelly’s family Thanksgiving tradition is not tied to one home or one set of fancy silverware, but to the people who gather, she said. The holiday tradition is to take time to revel in the power of family.
This year, just like last year, those warm-fuzzy feelings will be tinged with sadness, Kelly said.
She and Kit were married for 20 years, celebrating milestones and holidays like Thanksgiving with their blended family. Now she keeps her focus forward, coping with the pain by welcoming the joy she’ll feel by having her family around her.
“Yes, it will be difficult, but it will be different, having never been to Arizona for Thanksgiving and I am focused on being very present, going with the flow, and honoring the grief when it comes,” Kelly said. “That is how we carry on with grief. I will take great stock in my blessing and I mean that… it sounds so cliché but it is how I survive this.
“I will appreciate what is there, and allow the sadness for what is not there.”
Traditions and rituals like Thanksgiving dinners give people a sense of identity, particularly children, said Dennis Lynn, an Oregon State University-Cascades senior instructor in human development and family. They also provide a sense of stability in a chaotic world.
“There’s a stabilizing and secure feeling about knowing some things are unchangeable,” Lynn said. “That from year to year this is what our family does. Rituals also give us a feeling of gathering and that home is a haven.”
That’s the case for Patty McFate-Johnson’s three children.
Even though the Bend home is not their childhood home, all of McFate-Johnson’s children are making the trek home to be together. McFate-Johnson and her 66-year-old husband, Don, came to Bend to retire more than a year ago.
She will do most of the cooking, which is no big deal as long as the children do the dishes, she said.
With eight of them seated around the table, the day will be filled with chitchat, cooking, eating and togetherness. One of her children is even bringing a dog. Everyone appreciates the effort. Everyone appreciates the sense of togetherness.
The day will be spent eating too much and playing games, McFate-Johnson said. That’s typical for how the family likes to spend time together.
“We always go for a walk around the neighborhood, too,” McFate-Johnson said. “Still, every year it’s a little different. We haven’t had everyone all together in a while.”
McFate-Johnson, 66, said the value of family that she and her husband stressed upon her children while they were growing up must have stuck because now they all want to make an effort to get together.
“I’m very appreciative that they want to make the effort,” McFate-Johnson said. “They like being together. That’s not something you can teach kids. It either works or it doesn’t.”
But traditions that unite families, sometimes evolve. After McFate-Johnson’s father died in 2018, she stopped including raisins in her turkey stuffing. Her father was the only one who liked raisins anyway, she said.
The meal itself can be a form of comfort, said Lynn, the OSU-Cascades instructor. What is served at the meal, the dishes used, all work in concert to create a sense of self and identity, he said.
“The nurturing and gathering and being able to look around the table and see people who are comforting is important,” Lynn said. “I know it is with my family. Families celebrate the new ones added or those whose chair is empty this year. It is all made more meaningful because it’s all shared.”
In Scottsdale, Kelly said she’ll be hosting her family at the rental. It’s not the home, but being together that she’s grateful for.
“It’s an absolute reminder to pause and take stock of what I am so grateful for,” Kelly said. “I feel deep gratitude for the blessings I have — family, my health and life that I now understand is so, so precious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.