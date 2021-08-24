The 20th annual Air Show of the Cascades will take flight Friday and Saturday at the Madras airfield. The event typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people.
“There are no regulations regarding masks for the show unless you are inside the air museum,” said the event’s treasurer, Rick Allen. “The airfield is 10 football fields long and one football field wide so people can spread out quite a bit outside. Just bring a lawn chair, look up and enjoy the show.”
The show features two B-17s, one that was housed at the Erickson Aircraft Collection museum but was on tour on the East Coast and is now back. The other B-17 will offer rides throughout the air show. They will do a fly-over show on Saturday. There will also be helicopter and glider rides offered.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will be giving demonstrations throughout the weekend, including an evening twilight jump. There will be lots of static ground displays of aircraft, including a missile launcher back from Afghanistan and a host of military vehicles.
“Eight Navy cadets will be taking their oaths prior to the show kicking off,” said Allen. “All of the armed services will be represented at the airfield.”
A vintage car show complements the air show, with cars, trucks and hot rods from several past decades.
Music will be provided by the local band, Precious Byrd, Friday evening, topped off with a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. There is music all day Saturday, too, and 35 food and retail vendors on the grounds.
Tickets include admission to Erickson Aircraft Collection museum which houses the largest privately owned collection of operational warbirds from all over the world. Free museum shuttle service is available.
Tickets are $20 for adults; a two-day pass is $32; $6 for those ages 6-12 and a two-day pass of $10; children five and under a free as are veterans with an ID.
Show times are: Friday, 2-11 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
