The Old Mill District added 150 new bike racks near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in July, which has created 300 new bike parking spots.

The blue and orange racks are part of an ongoing effort in the Old Mill District to promote sustainability and be more environmentally conscious, a Thursday press release said. They are located near the amphitheater's box office on the south side of the venue and in between the amphitheater's entrance and the Old Mill's shopping and retail center.

