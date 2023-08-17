The Old Mill District added 150 new bike racks near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in July, which has created 300 new bike parking spots.
The blue and orange racks are part of an ongoing effort in the Old Mill District to promote sustainability and be more environmentally conscious, a Thursday press release said. They are located near the amphitheater's box office on the south side of the venue and in between the amphitheater's entrance and the Old Mill's shopping and retail center.
“We try to be the greenest concert venue in the country,” said Beau Eastes, a marketing director for the Old Mill and the amphitheater, in the release. “We don’t sell any plastic bottles inside, and we sort all of our trash, compost and recyclables."
The new racks, which were designed by Grants Pass artist Ryan Evans, take cars off the road and makes biking through the Old Mill easier, the release said. Now, the Old Mill has more than 500 bike parking spots.
The move was in partnership with Visit Central Oregon, the region's tourism arm, and OnPoint Community Credit Union, both of which funded the project.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.