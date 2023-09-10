Farming had an old-fashioned feel Saturday in Madras, as folks gathered for the Jefferson County Historical Society’s seventh annual Threshing Bee. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s.

The event was held at a new location, the Casad Family Farms at 2595 NW Elm Lane, instead of the county fairgrounds. The Sonora wheat harvested was grown specifically for the event at Casad Family Farms.

