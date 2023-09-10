Mark Frederick, right, hands a bundle of Sonora wheat harvested from a nearby field to Mark Barnes to run through a threshing machine during the Threshing Bee on Saturday at Casad Family Farms in Madras. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s.
Tom Manning, right, with the Jefferson County Historical Society, uses a pitchfork to pile up straw as it runs through a threshing machine during the seventh annual Threshing Bee on Saturday at Casad Family Farms in Madras. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s. The threshing machine here separates wheat grain from the chaff and is run with a three horsepower engine and pulley system. The Sonora wheat harvested was grown specifically for the event at Casad Family Farms.
Harvested Sonora wheat waits to be threshed during the Threshing Bee on Saturday at Casad Family Farms in Madras. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s.
John Campbell, 7, right, checks the flour he ground on a pedal-powered flour mill as he and cousin Matthew Bozarth, 11, left, grind wheat seeds harvested during the Threshing Bee on Saturday at Casad Family Farms in Madras. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s. The event continues Sunday and includes more threshing, as well as baling of the collected straw and seed cleaning. Attendees can see other antique farming equipment on display and in operation.
Farming had an old-fashioned feel Saturday in Madras, as folks gathered for the Jefferson County Historical Society’s seventh annual Threshing Bee. The event, a demonstration of historical farming techniques, featured horse-drawn equipment to harvest wheat and threshing with Pioneer-era farming equipment used in the early 1900s-1930s.
The event was held at a new location, the Casad Family Farms at 2595 NW Elm Lane, instead of the county fairgrounds. The Sonora wheat harvested was grown specifically for the event at Casad Family Farms.
The event will continue at Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the wheat is tied up by using a hand-fed antique baler.
