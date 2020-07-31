Temporary traffic control measures will be installed the week of Aug. 2 at the intersection of the Old Bend Redmond Highway and Tumalo Road, according the Deschutes County Road Department.
The intersection will close the following week, starting Aug. 10, for the construction of a roundabout. The roundabout project is set to be completed in December and will include intersection lighting and other safety improvements.
A few other projects and closures are scheduled for next week as well:
Sisemore Road will be closed at the bridge through Sept. 30 as crews work to repair and rehabilitate the bridge. That project is scheduled to be completed in October.
Crews will also be chip sealing several county roads. Those roads, which will be down to a single lane controlled by a flagger, Monday through Friday from a 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., include:
- Snow Creek Lane
- Plainview Road
- Tumalo Reservoir Road
- Pinehurst Road
- Walton Road
- Couch Market Road
- Groff Road
- Jennings Road
- Rickard Road
