The Bend City Council decided to continue a residential parking program in the Old Bend Neighborhood, though councilors are considering changes like paid and timed parking.
The program, referred to as a parking benefit district, has been operating as a pilot for the past year.
Started by a previous council, the parking district was designed to prioritize parking access to residents of the neighborhood, who historically have had to compete with eventgoers and others for parking given its proximity to downtown and Drake Park.
Throughout the pilot, residents within the parking benefit district were able to buy $25 permits to park along certain roads in their area, and nonresidents could park in other areas. The revenue collected from permits went toward improvements in the Old Bend Neighborhood.
In a city survey, roughly 80% of residents who participated in the pilot said they wanted it to continue.
In a 5-1 vote Wednesday, the council decided the benefit district was overall worth continuing.
But some, like Councilor Melanie Kebler, are proposing changes, which include adding timed and paid parking throughout the district for anyone wishing to park there. Currently, there are roads that only allow parking for cars with residential permits.
Kebler said she became concerned after seeing how many spots in the neighborhood were reserved for only residents. Kebler also supports keeping a residential permit option in place.
"It makes sense to allow people to access those streets,” Kebler told The Bulletin. “One way to manage parking is to put time limits and paid parking."
Early next year, more details about the time limits, how much should be charged for parking and where additional revenue generated from the district will go, will be discussed, Kebler said.
The council may also consider phasing in paid parking throughout downtown at the same time as the Old Bend Neighborhood, given they are right next to each other.
"I understand people would have to get used to the change, but I think that's part of the city getting bigger, growing up a little bit,” Kebler said. “It’s also a way for tourists to pay into the pot to help maintain the parking and the roads.”
Councilor Rita Schenkelberg was not present, and Councilor Barb Campbell said she philosophically disagrees with the concept.
Campbell argues the benefit district is unfair to all the other residents who don’t live in the neighborhood, and criticized Mayor Sally Russell for not recusing herself from the decision despite owning property in the neighborhood.
“I don’t understand how the mayor can claim there is no benefit to her when the thing is literally called a parking benefit district,” Campbell said Wednesday.
Russell and City Attorney Mary Winters argued that while Russell owns property in the neighborhood she does not personally live there, and said there isn’t a clear benefit because it is policy that can, and likely will, be applied to other areas of town.
Campbell said she doesn’t believe the district solves a problem, but just pushes it elsewhere. At the end of the day, there is an attraction — the river and its surrounding parks — without adequate alternative transportation options.
“I feel like this problem is doing a really good job of proving Pascal's law, that if you push at one side of a balloon it’s going to pop out at the other side,” Campbell said.
