A fire early Thursday morning inside Broken Top Bottle Shop in Bend caused some damage to the dining area and led to residents evacuating their apartments above the restaurant.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded at 4 a.m. and saw smoke in the building. Crews discovered a sprinkler system was controlling the small fire.
Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the business to reduce smoke damage.
The fire started in the dining room from kitchen rags covered in oils placed on a table in laundry bags, according to the fire department.
Crews determined the cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion from the oil-covered rags not being separated from other laundry after being dried.
Because the rags were in the laundry bags and were not separated, the heat from the rags rose high enough to ignite the bags of linen, according to the fire department.
The fire damage to the business was minimal due to the sprinkler system.
All residents were able to return to their apartments within an hour.
