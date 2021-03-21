Fears that an oil train traveling through Bend could explode near homes and businesses has come to the forefront again for the City Council, which has encouraged development by the railroad tracks along U.S. Highway 97.
Earlier this month, council members Melanie Kebler and Gena Goodman-Campbell raised safety issues around oil train derailments, and with council support, sent the issue to the city’s environmental committee to study.
“If we are trying to create a denser, more complete neighborhood...it’s important we look at safety concerns, and that includes safety concerns of what is being transported right next to it on the railroad,” Kebler said Thursday.
The issue is not a new one in Central Oregon. Conversation about oil trains and safety came to the forefront in 2016 after a major derailment spilled roughly 42,000 gallons of crude oil in the community of Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.
Roughly one train carrying fossil fuels comes through Deschutes County each week, said Courtney Wallace, a spokesperson for BNSF Railway.
The goal of the city’s environmental committee is to research what the city can and can’t do, and make recommendations on what kind of regulations the city should advocate for on a federal level, Kebler said.
This could take the form of a local resolution, she said.
“We’re always going to be dealing with the fact that we have a railroad going through the middle of the city,” Kebler said. “Beyond moving the railroad out of town, we need to look for how to regulate or advocate for regulation (of) safety, especially for our core.”
An email from the environmental organization 350 Deschutes is what prompted Kebler and Goodman-Campbell to raise the issue now, both councilors said.
Diane Hodiak, of 350 Deschutes, said several cities, including Eugene and Portland, have passed resolutions opposing fossil fuel by rail. There is very little a local community can do to regulate oil trains, so resolutions and advocacy is the best way to raise awareness.
“We finally have councilors that recognize that we’re not trying to stop (fossil fuels)...we know that people are dependent on that,” Hodiak said. “That’s not what we intend to stop, but we would like to see this industry be more responsible.”
Hodiak said the main concern is how an explosion would impact the city. According to research done by Stand.Earth, an environmental advocacy organization, people and natural resources within a half mile of an explosion are the most at risk. Fire risk is greatest within a mile of the blast.
About 12 schools are within those ranges, according to 350 Deschutes, along with several parks and homes.
“These trains make our communities vulnerable, and many times it’s low income people of color who are most vulnerable because they live in neighborhoods closest to the tracks,” she said.
Wallace, the spokesperson for BNSF, said in an email safety is a top priority and that “99.99%” of all BNSF’s hazardous materials shipments are delivered “without an accidental release.”
“BNSF has invested in new technologies and infrastructure to further reduce risks and enhance safety. For example, BNSF has a very robust track inspection program, which meets all federal standards and utilizes highly skilled track inspectors and advanced technology,” Wallace said in an email. “BNSF has made significant investments in inspection and detection technology to enhance the regular manual inspection process and help identify defects or problem areas that cannot be detected by the human eye.”
Another concern 350 Deschutes has around oil train derailments is the ability for the local community to respond.
Wallace said BNSF has response plans for different emergency scenarios, which include specialized equipment and staff across the state to respond if something does happen, with the closest in Central Oregon being staged in Prineville.
Bill Boos, the Bend Fire operations chief, said the region is in a better position to respond than in years past, thanks to access to trucks that deploy foam to put out oil fires that are staged north and south of Bend.
The city also has access to the Hazmat team in Salem which, against what one may think, responds in about the same amount of time, if not faster, than the team formerly staged in Redmond, Boos said.
The biggest thing that would help improve response to an oil explosion or derailment would be knowing from the train companies when hazardous materials are scheduled to come through Bend, Boos said.
“We’ve asked for that, but there’s no way,” Boos said. “They are not going to do it.”
This is due to concerns over terrorism, Boos said.
There have been improvements since the last time the council chose to advocate on this issue, said Mayor Sally Russell, who was a councilor at the time. Tankers were upgraded and older, more vulnerable rail cars were phased out after the Mosier incident, she said.
Russell said the conversation is bigger than just oil trains. The city needs to advocate for a more efficient way to upgrade and make railroad crossings safer, like overcrossings, which makes things safer for people and the trains.
“Regardless of whatever load the railroads carry, I think there are some safety issues and dysfunctionality issues that deserve to be addressed,” Russell said.
