The beginning of summer in Bend is usually marked by the moment when thousands of people start floating through town on orange tubes down the Deschutes River.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unclear what this Bend pastime will look like this summer.
“We need to have conversations and guidance about what our expectations are going to be as far as (what) public use will be,” said Julie Brown, communications director for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
As summer approaches, and more businesses slowly begin to reopen, the park district and other private and public entities will have to figure out the best way to manage activity on the river.
In the summer of 2019, people floated, paddleboarded, kayaked or otherwise played on the river more than 230,000 times, according to Brown.
Next week, the district is scheduling a meeting with the city of Bend, Deschutes County, the U.S. Forest Service, Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon to talk about water activities, and how the agencies can best support water safety and consistent information to residents and to visitors, Brown said.
So far, few details have been decided about how river activity will be managed this summer.
Some things will be a given: the district will be strongly encouraging social distancing and limiting group size at river access points.
But several other factors still need to be decided and considered heading into the summer season.
“There’s several pieces related to the river that we need to better understand to inform our plans,” Brown said.
For example, typically the park district allows Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe to rent out tubes, boards and more at Riverbend Park.
Whether rental activity will be allowed needs to be decided, Brown said.
The owner of Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, Geoff Frank, could not be reached for comment.
Brown said the district also needs to coordinate with the Old Mill District, which borders the river. A representative from the Old Mill District did not directly answer a question regarding whether the private retail center had plans or discussions about how to manage crowds on the river this summer.
“We hope people are respectful of riparian areas and of the health and safety and well-being of themselves and others while they’re on the river,” Carrie Ramoz, the marketing director for the Old Mill District, said in a statement.
Questions also remain about whether the Ride the River shuttle — which picks up tubers at Drake Park and takes them back to the park and ride near Riverbend Park — will operate this summer.
Tammy Baney — the executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which oversees Cascades East Transit — said the shuttle is in a holding pattern.
“It’s unlikely Ride the River will happen this year based on our inability to provide the social distancing necessary,” Baney said, though she said she would be open to hearing ideas of how to make the service safe.
Funding also may be an issue, Baney said.
“With social-distancing requirements at play and the fact that we are operating (without fares) for the foreseeable future, it is unlikely we can fund the operations to keep the program going for this summer,” Baney said.
As the park district does more planning, more should be known in the next week or so, Brown said.
So far, Brown said the district has had success with putting out signs and people following the rules. The hope is that people will do the same for the river, she said.
“But access points are more complicated,” Brown said.
