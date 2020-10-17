The Oregon Department of Human Services received federal approval to begin distributing food benefits to victims of Oregon's historic wildfires last month, officials said Saturday.
Anyone who lived or worked in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties who suffered losses from the wildfires could be eligible for one month of benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program, officials said.
Pre-registration for the benefits opened Saturday and runs through Thursday. After that, those seeking benefits will need to do so on specific days depending on what letter their last name starts with. Oct. 28, the last day to apply, will be open to everyone, officials said.
Full details on the benefits being offered are on the state's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.