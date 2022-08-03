The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said police were justified in shooting the man who allegedly stole an AR-15 rifle from a truck at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on July 22, led police on a chaotic chase through Madras and aimed the weapon at bystanders, passing drivers on U.S. Highway 97 and officers before he was shot in the arm and taken into custody.
"Upon review of this incident, evidence unquestionably supports the the conclusion that law enforcement was justified in using deadly physical force under the circumstances they encountered, and it was reasonable for them to believe that their lives and the lives of others were endangered," Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said in a news release Wednesday.
Rafael Gomez, 30, of Madras, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, among other charges, for allegedly trying to shoot multiple people while he fled from police. According to the district attorney's report, law enforcement officers feared he was headed toward the Madras Cinema 5. If Gomez had been able to clear a jam in the stolen gun, "it is highly likely significant casualties would have occurred," Leriche said.
Body camera footage showed officers gave Gomez multiple commands to drop the weapon and video camera footage from surrounding businesses showed him attempting to use the rifle, "but it is unclear whether Gomez was ever able to successfully fire the weapon," Leriche's report said.
The AR-15 used by Gomez was found on the ground next him in the doorway of the Kentucky Fried Chicken where he was shot. The rifle had two rounds jammed in the chamber, preventing the gun from firing, "and for the purposes of this decision is important evidence for Gomez's intent to fire the weapon that had been pointed at numerous civilians and law enforcement."
Leriche said Gomez also aimed the AR-15 at Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, who pursued the suspect on foot and in situations where he had no protection between himself and Gomez. Leriche commended Pollock for his actions.
According to a play-by-play of the incident released by the district attorney's office, Gomez was first seen by fairgoers at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds who said they did not recognize Gomez and found him suspicious. They then realized he was rifling through vehicles in the area.
At some point, witnesses saw him pull a long rifle from a truck and then reach into the back of the truck for a magazine for the rifle. He then put the magazine into the gun.
A witness then yelled out that Gomez had a gun, and another individual ran to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office booth at the county fair to alert deputies and police officers manning the booth. Other witnesses called 911.
When law enforcement personnel arrived, they saw Gomez, but then lost sight of him after he slipped away behind an RV and through a hole in the fence, leaving the fairgrounds, according to the district attorney's report.
Soon after, Gomez, still armed with the rifle, was seen walking down Hart Street toward Fairgrounds Road with a least two sheriff's deputies and one officer from the Madras Police Department in pursuit. Gomez walked up Fairgrounds Road and up toward Highway 97.
Witnesses also confirmed that Gomez aimed the weapon at them, but law enforcement couldn't fire at Gomez without risk to civilians.
As the chase continued, two more sheriff's deputies followed Gomez in a vehicle and retrieved an AR-15 rifle so as to not be outgunned by Gomez and to be able to take a shot from a distance if necessary, the report said.
The deputy with the AR-15 began pursuing Gomez on foot, and the deputy driving the vehicle used the car to force Gomez toward the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Highway 97.
At this point, the deputy began firing the AR-15 at Gomez and a Madras Police Department officer fired at him as well. Neither of them hit Gomez.
Both staff and customers at the Kentucky Fried Chicken watched Gomez approach the restaurant. One person jumped out of the drive-thru window to escape while several others were locked in the freezer by the restaurant's manager, who had armed himself and hid in an office, the report said.
Gomez was finally shot by law enforcement, with the bullet passing through his arm and into his torso. He was then immediately transported to St. Charles Madras for treatment.
After being released from the hospital he was lodged at the Jefferson County jail on July 24.
Leriche did not disclose if Gomez had a specific motive for his actions that day but did note that Gomez asked deputies at the jail if there was media present. He told them he was interested in becoming famous.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
