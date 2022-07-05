The owner of the Petersen Rock Garden, one of Oregon's beloved roadside attractions, is reviewing an offer from a potential buyer and plans to close it to visitors while the deal is reviewed, according to the owner's real estate agent.
Kaisha Brannon, of Coldwell Banker Sun Country Realty, the seller's agent, said the possible new owners would like to renovate and maintain the rock garden for the public. The prospective new owners of the rock garden are longtime residents of Central Oregon and wish to remain unnamed, Brannon said.
“I know that it will remain the rock garden and be open to the public, but I can’t really say what they plan on doing because we ultimately don’t know what they are going to get pushback on,” Brannon said.
Deschutes County land use officials said last week that zoning questions about the permissible use of the property still need to be addressed.
The county told stakeholders, including Brannon, that many potential issues could come up given the property is zoned exclusively for farm use, the most restrictive zoning in unincorporated Deschutes County. The property, on SW 77 Street southwest of Redmond, is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, creating another layer of uncertainty regarding how the property can and cannot be used or altered by a new owner.
Brannon did not disclose financial details about the offer. The rock garden's owner, Susan Caward, 57, is selling the property because of health reasons.
The rock garden was put on the market in early June and listed for $825,000, a price that includes all the art and rocks and the peacocks that freely roam the property. It was built by Danish immigrant Rasmus Petersen in the 1940s and ’50s and sits on 12 acres that was not zoned by the county until the 1970s.
At this point, Brannon said, the potential buyers will have to engage in their own due diligence and research into the property, a process that could take months.
Brannon said while the deal is not closed and the possible buyers have yet to actually buy the property, the seller is accepting backup offers to be considered in case the current potential buyers pull out of the deal.
Annette Perry, co-chair of the Petersen Rock Garden Preservation Association, a newly formed nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the rock garden, said the association is both pleased to hear there is a potential private buyer and ready to help the new buyer in any way.
"We almost feel it is a blessing that there is an outside buyer," Perry said. "Because just starting out as a new nonprofit, and us knowing the property and us having experience in a lot of different areas...we know this is a huge task, and having a private buyer will allow our group to step in and focus on what our mission is."
At this point, Perry said the preservation association hopes to hear from the prospective new owners of the rock garden and is willing to lend a hand in any way it can.
"We are staying true to our mission," Perry added. "We would love to help whoever owns it. We can't wait to hopefully meet them at some point when they are ready to talk to people and find out what assets ... we can help them with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.