Bend firefighter Jared Hopper was off-duty Friday morning when he saw heavy smoke billowing out of a house in Prineville.
A distressed neighbor told Hopper a disabled woman lived in the home on
Mariposa Avenue and couldn’t get out.
Hopper, 28, who has worked as a Bend Fire & Rescue firefighter and paramedic for the past three years, didn’t hesitate.
Without waiting for help or equipment, he ran into the smoke-filled house and found the woman, who had a broken foot in a boot.
Hopper lifted the woman off her bed and into a wheelchair, then whisked her out of the house.
He pushed her across the street, safely away from her burning home.
“It’s a pretty humbling moment honestly,” Hopper said Saturday. “Looking back at it, it seems like a blur.”
Crook County Fire & Rescue and Prineville Police responded around 10 a.m. to the fire, which was isolated to the garage.
“They kept the fire from getting into the house,” Hopper said. “It sounded like there was pretty minimal damage.”
Hopper gives credit to the neighbor, who was the first on scene and called 911. The neighbor went into the house and closed all the doors to the garage, which helped keep the fire in the garage, Hopper said.
“The guy who flagged me down, he’s the one who really made a lot of the heroic efforts,” Hopper said. “If he wouldn’t have done that, I don’t think the outcome would have been the same.”
Hopper is grateful he was driving by as the smoke started to spread. He was in his truck on the way to a nearby job site for his concrete business, Hopper Concrete Pumping.
If he passed by any later, the woman may have suffered from breathing in smoke, he said.
“She didn’t have much more time before the whole house was full of smoke,” Hopper said.
“The timing just happened to be perfect.”
