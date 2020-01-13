Two of six men accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a northeast Portland pub in May agreed to plea deals and were sentenced Monday.

Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson isn’t among those who have reached deals with prosecutors. Legal observers expect Gibson to go to trial, as scheduled in March.

If convicted, Gibson would likely face probation and some jail time, but also — like the other two defendants sentenced Monday — a prohibition that he refrain from participating in any unpermitted protests or demonstrations in Multnomah County while he’s on probation.

Monday, Matthew Demetrius Cooper, 24, pleaded guilty to a single charge of riot outside the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub during the May Day clash. In addition to the ban on attending protests, Cooper was sentenced to three years of probation.

Christopher Ryan Ponte, 38, pleaded no contest to riot, and a charge of recklessly endangering another person was dismissed. Ponte was sentenced to the protesting ban, three years of probation and 10 days in jail.

Multnomah County Circuit Court’s electronic scheduling system shows four other defendants — Gibson, Ian Alexander Kramer, Mackenzie Lewis and Russell Earl Schultz III — scheduled to go to trial in March.

On May 1, Cider Riot, was hosting a gathering of antifa members who were celebrating demonstrations they held elsewhere in the city that day. Hostilities exploded after about 20 right-wing protesters, including Gibson, arrived outside the watering hole and confronted antifa members . Several videos show people using pepper spray, throwing drinks and fighting.

Cooper was captured on a video posted to YouTube repeatedly walking up to a crowd of antifa members and yelling at them. He can be heard exclaiming: “You are afraid to fight a black guy!” At one point, Cooper shoves someone in the crowd seconds before another man hits a woman on the head and knocks her out cold.

In the video, Gibson gets between Cooper and the crowd and directs him back to the other side of the street.

Most of the action was caught on the video.

Cooper and his defense attorney told the judge that he was at the confrontation to record it for his YouTube channel.

“Looking back on my behavior, that wasn’t my best day,” Cooper told the judge. “I went from someone filming the situation to someone getting emotionally involved.”

Cooper said he was going to practice self-restraint by staying away from protests for the next few years and focusing on other subjects for his YouTube channel.

“It’s emotionally draining, the fights and brawls in the street,” he said.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Angela Lucero decided not to sentence Cooper to 10 days in jail, as the prosecution had requested, saying she was taking into account information that defense attorney Nedu Nweze provided her in her chambers before the hearing. The judge didn’t elaborate .

At Ponte’s plea and sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Sean Hughey said Ponte fueled the melee by showing up “dressed for battle” with goggles to protect his eye from pepper spray. He then threw debris into the crowd, and also swung at someone , Hughey said.

“Mr. Ponte’s conduct was fanning the violence and the tension,” Hughey said, “… keeping this riot going and growing and expanding.”

Defense attorney Jon Sarre said his client might have thrown a punch at someone, but that was in response to that person first swinging at him with a guitar. Sarre said it doesn’t appear the punch made contact with the person.

Sarre said his client, however, has agreed to change his plea because he’s taking responsibility for his presence at the confrontation that evening.

“Mr. Ponte wants to get on with his life,” Sarre said.

Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge sentenced Ponte.

He will be allowed to serve his 10 days in jail on weekends, so it won’t interfere with his job.