The Oregon Department of Transportation swept homeless campsites Thursday near Revere Avenue on the edge of downtown Bend, citing a break in the weather after weeks of postponing a sweep.
About 10 ODOT workers were clearing the few remaining campsites left on the property Thursday afternoon. They began around 8:30 a.m., one crew member said.
Notices were posted at the Revere Avenue location on Saturday, said Kacey Davey, a spokesperson for ODOT.
“I know that when our crews showed up this morning, there were only a couple of people still there. Our crews talked to them, and they knew that they were needing to find a safer place to be,” Davey said.
“We have posted that area a few times already in the last couple of months, and we’ve had to delay because of weather. That area is signed as no trespassing, so the window of time when we come in there is shorter,” Davey said.
Similar notices were posted at another cluster of camps near Colorado Avenue and U.S. Highway 97 on the same Saturday, but the people living there left on their own, Davey said.
Many of the campers near Revere Avenue were people displaced from a sweep last fall on Second Street, said Cheyenne Purrington, the director of the joint Coordinated Homelessness Response Office.
Campsites that have cropped up near Crux Fermentation Project are there for the same reason, she said.
Lara Myers, 46, was one of the few remaining people camped within the elbow of the on/off ramp on Revere and Highway 97 on Thursday afternoon.
She has lived in Bend for four years, after she was thrown out of her home in Oakridge six years ago. Sweeps like Thursday’s are stressful, hectic and sad, she said.
“I cry a lot. I have people that help me out, but they cry, too,” she said.
She’s spent the last few days cleaning her camp and others surrounding it, she said. ODOT offers to sort through people’s belongings and store things of value at its offices near northwest Bend, Davey.
Myers didn’t take ODOT up on the storage services, however. She’s had her things stolen in the past and doesn’t want to risk such a thing happening again, she said. She will only take what she needs: two shopping carts full of her clothes and most necessary belongings she needs to survive, she said.
The winter months have been brutal, Myers said. She has done anything she possibly can to stay warm, from socks and blankets to burning oil, hand sanitizer, lard or even tampons or sanitary pads, she said.
Myers doesn’t really know where she will go, she said. She pointed to a property several yards away from her camp, and she said that might be as good a spot as any to find refuge.
“We’re not garbage. We’re just like everyone else — we just don’t have a home,” Myers said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.