The Oregon Department of Transportation swept homeless campsites Thursday near Revere Avenue on the edge of downtown Bend, citing a break in the weather after weeks of postponing a sweep.

About 10 ODOT workers were clearing the few remaining campsites left on the property Thursday afternoon. They began around 8:30 a.m., one crew member said.

