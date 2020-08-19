The Oregon Department of Transportation unveiled its plan to improve safety and congestion along the Bend Parkway, which includes closing all right turns off the parkway except at Lafayette and Hawthorne avenues.
The 64-page draft plan also calls for creating new on and off ramps at Powers and Murphy roads, installing metering traffic signals at all the on-ramps between Empire Avenue and Baker Road and creating separate bike and pedestrian crossings.
All the projects are prioritized to be completed within 10 or 20 years.
The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, a federally designated regional transportation planning organization for the city, discussed the plan Thursday and will ultimately approve the final version following a three-month public review process.
Before it is approved, the plan will be reviewed by the Bend City Council, Deschutes County Commission and ODOT management. Public comment is now being accepted by those agencies.
The public’s input over the past two years helped shape the draft plan. Originally ODOT officials wanted to close all right turns on and off the parkway. But after receiving feedback, officials decided to keep the exits open at Lafayette and Hawthorne avenues. The exit lanes would also be extended. However, entering the parkway from those two roads would still be closed.
Robin Vora, a member of the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, said at the Thursday meeting he personally has concerns with closing any of the right turns on and off the parkway. Vora believes eliminating those access points would cause traffic to back up onto city streets.
“It just serves to increase congestion,” Vora said.
ODOT planner Rick Williams said at the Thursday meeting that closing the right turns is a necessary step in the parkway plan. The turns have to be closed before the metering traffic signal can be installed and the exits at Murphy and Powers road can be built, he said.
“To implement many of the elements of the plan to make them work, the requirement is to close the right in, right outs,” Williams said.
Since it became fully operational in August 2001, the Bend Parkway has seen a steady increase in travelers. A busy month in 2001 would see about 28,000 vehicles, according to ODOT data.
That number has more than doubled.
In July 2018, the busiest travel month for the year, more than 62,000 travelers were counted on the parkway.
Today, on average, the parkway sees between 20,000 and 50,00 vehicles per day. And 90% of those trips begin or end in Bend.
By 2040, daily trips on the parkway are projected to range from about 23,000 to 80,000, according to ODOT. Still, about 90% are expected to be local trips.
John Bosket, an engineer with the consultant company, DKS Associates, who helped develop the draft plan, said at the Thursday meeting the more traffic projected on the parkway will obviously create more congestion.
Already, a study found the worst congestion on the parkway is around 5 p.m. each day at Reed Market and Powers roads.
“Those grow and spread down the parkway and bleed together,” Bosket said. “And literally you just end up with miles of very slow to stopped traffic all up and down the parkway within an hour.”
The entire draft plan is available to view online.
