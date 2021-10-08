Bend Police Department Sgt. R.C. Bigelow, left and Oregon Department of Transportation employee Ben DeGrando, right, notify homeless campers of an upcoming eviction at a camp near NE Revere Avenue near U.S. Highway 97 in Bend
Bend Police Department Sgt. R.C. Bigelow, left and Oregon Department of Transportation employee Ben DeGrando, right, notify homeless campers of an upcoming eviction at a camp near NE Revere Avenue near U.S. Highway 97 in Bend
Roughly two dozen campsites near Revere Avenue and the Bend Parkway received notice Friday morning by the Oregon Department of Transportation that the agency will be coming to clean up the site and enforce trespassing rules in 10 days.
After largely not removing homeless campers from its properties in the past year, the agency is seeking to oust them from properties near U.S. Highway 97 and Revere Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Powers Road ahead of winter weather, according to ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy.
The agency has safety concerns about campers getting hit with debris from snowplows, or a car running off the road during icy conditions.
“We’re trying to keep people safe,” Murphy said Friday.
Few people were around or responsive to personally receive the notices on Friday, which were delivered by ODOT workers.
The earliest the cleanups could happen at Colorado Avenue and near Powers Road is Oct. 16, and Oct. 18 for the Revere Avenue site.
