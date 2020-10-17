For the first time in more than a month, state Highway 22 reopened to traffic, allowing drivers to see the devastation brought by the two massive wildfires that burned through Santiam Canyon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened the highway Tuesday night, after it was closed to traffic or controlled with pilot cars since Sept. 7. Drivers are seeing burned homes and businesses in the mostly destroyed towns of Mill City and Detroit.
But they have seen damaged bridges and guardrails and hazardous debris along the highway, all caused by the 193,000-acre Beachie Creek Fire and the 204,000-acre Lionshead Fire, which converged on Highway 22 and burned thousands of trees in the region.
The damaged landscape worries transportation officials, who say landslides and falling trees will be a definite concern this winter.
ODOT crews have removed more than 30,000 trees from a 40-mile stretch of Highway 22, from the Santiam Junction to Gates. All the trees were dead, dying or leaning and would have likely fallen on the highway, said ODOT spokesperson Lou Torres.
“What we don’t want is those trees coming down in the middle of the winter on a night when it’s raining heavily and people can’t see them,” he said.
Torres estimates thousands more trees need to be removed before winter. Other repair work could go on throughout the rest of the year, he said.
“We are trying to get as much of it done as we can now,” Torres said. “I think we are going to be working well into the winter.”
Part of the work will be to mitigate the threat of landslides.
ODOT has a team of geologists and hydrologists that identify areas where landslides and rock falls are most likely, then crews are scaling those rock faces to chip away loosened rocks, Torres said.
“We get the rock to come down when we want it to come down,” he said, “not when vehicles are on the road during the winter.”
Wendy Peterman, an area ecologist for the Willamette National Forest, said the Forest Service is partnering with ODOT to examine the landslide risks.
“That’s a very big effort that has been undertaken,” Peterman said.
Peterman said it could take many years for the burned landscape to recover, but she expects the vegetation on the forest floors to regrow within two years.
“There is vegetation already coming back from the little bit of rain we had,” Peterman said.
In addition to the landslide prevention, ODOT crews are also working to prevent flooding and erosion.
“We are going to try to anticipate as much as we can, but we know it’s going to be very difficult to do that,” Torres said. “We really want travelers to be very alert the next few weeks into winter on a lot of these roadways.”
The speed limit in the area has been reduced to 40 mph and travelers should expect delays. Utility companies are working in the area, and ODOT may close lanes to clear debris, Torres said.
Torres is also reminding travelers to fill their gas tanks and have enough food and supplies since many of the businesses were destroyed by the wildfires and limited services are available throughout the Santiam Canyon.
“You have these communities that still don’t have power,” Torres said. “They still don’t have running water. It’s an incredibly challenging time up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.