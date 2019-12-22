The road toward easing traffic congestion and improving safety along U.S. Highway 97 in Terrebonne has been a journey with more bumps and detours than a highway under construction.

The Oregon Department of Transportation gathered public opinion for two years, answered questions at standing-room-only community briefings first held in January and redesigned its plans in June — only to fall short when the Deschutes County Commission voted in September to stall the $20 million project.

But now state transportation officials and the County Commission appear to have reached a compromise.

Gary Farnsworth, ODOT manager for the Central Oregon region, sent a letter to the commission last week offering two options to move forward with improvements to Highway 97.

The first option would move forward on the proposed plan that was shot down in September by the commission. The plan called for two southbound lanes on the existing Highway 97 and two northbound lanes using 11th Street in Terrebonne. A roundabout would be built at the Lower Bridge Way intersection to circulate traffic north and south.

The second option in the letter outlined a plan to focus solely on the Lower Bridge Way intersection and add safety improvements along the highway for pedestrians and motorists.

At its board meeting Monday, the County Commission plans to approve a letter in response, expressing its support for the second option.

“I’m satisfied at this point at the fact that we found a way to move forward with improvements,” Farnsworth said.

Despite the agreement on the second option, Farnsworth maintains the first option would be the best for Terrebonne. It was formed through several public hearings and approved by the Deschutes County Planning Commission.

Still, many business owners and residents in Terrebonne expressed concerns with rerouting the northbound section of the highway onto 11th Street.

In September, the Deschutes County Commission voted 2-1 to stall the project and keep it from going to the Oregon Transportation Commission.

At the time, Commissioners Phil Henderson and Patti Adair said they needed to hear more of a consensus from residents.

Henderson said Friday he was pleased to see that ODOT listened to his concerns and worked to create a second option. The county and ODOT will continue to host public hearings and work with the community to create a specific plan for the second option, Henderson said.

Henderson felt a focus on improving traffic flow at Lower Bridge Way has the most community consensus and is a good starting point for the second option.

“What we are approving is something that has really strong support throughout the community and something ODOT supports too,” Henderson said. “That is the direction we are going.”

Commissioner Tony DeBone — who made the motion in September to approve the plan to reroute northbound highway traffic onto 11th Street — said he would still support that original plan. DeBone said he feels not moving forward with that larger project is a missed opportunity, since the state Legislature set aside $20 million for the work in Terrebonne.

The county had a chance to use the state funding and support for a major change to the highway system through Terrebonne, which continues to see more traffic congestion each year, DeBone said.

Those state funds will still be used for the second option, but future state funding for larger projects in Terrebonne is not guaranteed, DeBone said.

“That’s why if we have an opportunity to make structural changes, it’s prudent to try to do those changes and grow into it,” DeBone said.

Overall, DeBone said he will support the second option and feels it leaves the door open for more improvements in the future, which will be needed given the traffic growth in the area.

“For safety purposes,” he said, “it will be a focus area for years to come.”