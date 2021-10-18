Nate Maze sat in a camping chair, strumming his guitar while he watched state contractors pick apart his neighbor's tent Monday.
Maze, 43, grew up in Bend and has been homeless for 12 years after a stretch spent in California.
His campsite, nestled against a fence on a plot of land between U.S. Highway 97 and the highway on- and off-ramps from Colorado Avenue, was slated for removal as the Oregon Department of Transportation made good on its promise to remove people living in about a dozen camps on the property.
Maze began living on the property about a year ago with his girlfriend, who'd been living there for about three years. He called the removal process nerve-racking.
"It may not be right that we're squatting here," Maze said. "(But) loving people is more important than being right."
The agency posted eviction notices — more formally, “no camping” notices — at the site Oct. 5, as well as at camps along the highway at Revere Avenue and near Scandia RV Park. According to ODOT spokesperson Peter Murphy, the agency is cleaning up the camps to reduce safety risks to those living on the property.
“You can see how a plow would come by, pushing snow and gravel and stuff,” Murphy said Monday, pointing to the banked hillside up to the highway overpass. “What we’re driven by here in particular is safety.”
The number of camps on the site has grown since the city of Bend removed homeless campers from a camp on Emerson Avenue in June, according to Jon Riggs, a volunteer with the Helpers nonprofit, which provides services and support to homeless community members. Riggs wasn't sure where the people removed by ODOT would go.
“They’re just going to go into little pockets all over the city,” Riggs said.
Murphy wasn't sure where campers would end up after leaving ODOT property, either.
“We’re a highway operations agency," Murphy said, noting the agency isn't responsible for housing or other social services. "We're constrained by law."
The cleanup process was the first of several this week. Murphy said the cleanup at the Colorado site will likely extend beyond Monday, and crews plan to move on to the Revere site after that.
These cleanups are slightly different than previous efforts. With the addition of "no trespassing" signs to the areas, the Bend Police Department now has the authority to remove future campers at ODOT's request.
Bend Police officers weren't directly cleaning up camps Monday, but were present for parts of the day as ODOT employees and contractors from SMAF, a construction and environmental firm, piled clothing, belongings and trash into trailers for removal.
“They make initial contact so it’s not our people alerting to our presence,” Murphy said of the police department's involvement. “It’s a neutral third party, if you will.”
A handful of volunteers from Shepherd's House and other nonprofits were allowed into the work zone to help campers pack their belongings into backpacks, garbage bags and shared pickup trucks.
Across the street, Riggs and a few other volunteers watched the removal process, offering snacks and water to residents and meeting with those they knew. Riggs said the highway agency's plan to boot homeless residents off its property doesn't solve the problem of increasing homelessness.
“This is the behavior of cities across the nation," Riggs said. "This is what big cities have been doing, and this is why their problems get out of control.”
For his part, Maze plans to pack some of his stuff into a storage unit and find a new place to live closer to the river. He'd prefer if there was a designated place in the city he could go, he said.
"Otherwise they're going to keep moving us around and moving us around," Maze said. "They're just going to try to patch a wound that won't heal."
