The nurses union alleges that on March 21, when a group of 70 nurses tried to enter the hospital's administrative offices to present a petition with more than 750 signatures, they were barred from entering and the hospital system "called security on its own workers." In addition, the union said managers were seen taking videos and photographs of nursing staff who were holding an informational gathering.
The complaint alleges that the "off-the-clock surveillance of nurses is a clear violation of the National Labor Relations Act," according to the union statement.
"This is union busting— plain and simple," said Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association spokesman. "We know our rights. We'll defend them, and we'll continue speaking up to let the public know about St. Charles's staffing crisis."
Julie Ostrom, service line administrator for surgical and trauma services and a member of the St. Charles bargaining team, said the hospital system denies the union's accusations.
“We are committed to negotiating with our nurses in good faith and believe those negotiations should take place at the bargaining table and not in the press," Ostrom said. "These allegations, along with many assertions in the ONA’s press release, are simply false. It is our hope that we can take these conversations back to the bargaining table where they belong, while continuing to support our incredible teams who provide phenomenal, compassionate care.”
No information was available about how the labor board will respond to the union's filing.
On Friday, the labor board also reported that from October through March, 9,592 unfair labor charges were filed nationwide, a 16% increase over the same period the year before. In addition, the agency's 48 field offices received 10,792 petitions for union representation from October through March compared to the same period the year before. That's a 14% increase over the same period the year before, according to the labor board's statement.
***** broke. This is what happens when you let an economist talk directly to labor units.
