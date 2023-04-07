St. Charles (copy)
An entrance of St. Charles Bend, one of four hospitals in Central Oregon operated by St. Charles Health System.

 Bulletin file

The Oregon Nurses Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against St. Charles Health System for allegedly spying on nurses during a off-the-clock rally last month in Bend. 

The filing at the National Labor Relations Board was received April 4, according to the board's website. 

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

***** broke. This is what happens when you let an economist talk directly to labor units.

Report Add Reply

