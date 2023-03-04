St. Charles (copy)
An entrance at St. Charles Bend, one of four hospitals in Central Oregon operated by St. Charles Health System.

 Bulletin file

St. Charles Health System nurses are asking for a 65% pay raise in part due to skyrocketing housing prices that they say are preventing the hospital system from filling dozens of vacancies.

But during a recent round of contract negotiations, a St. Charles economist told nurses that there are other ways besides a wage hike that they can afford to live in Bend. They could get married. They could get a roommate. They could commute from a neighboring community. 

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

