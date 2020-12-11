Moments before a seaplane crashed upside down in the Deschutes River in June 2019, witnesses saw the plane struggling to gain altitude and then brush 50-foot-tall trees lining the river, according to the final crash report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Safety board investigators determined the cause of the fatal crash was due to the plane losing engine power and the pilot’s failure to retract the landing gear, which caused the plane to flip upside down as it hit the water.
The pilot, Keven Padrick, 63, of Sunriver, attempted to take off June 22, 2019, from the Sunriver Airport in his Maule M-7-235B but immediately felt the plane unable to reach altitude. Padrick, who had a passenger on board, banked the plane to the left to make an emergency landing in the river, according to the report. He told his passenger, “Oh, this looks bad.”
Padrick was killed in the crash. His passenger, Johannes Noordwijk, 69, of Sunriver, escaped the aircraft and suffered minor injuries. The plane had floated downstream about 300 feet, according to the report. It was removed from the river five days later.
Noordwijk told a safety board investigator the purpose of the flight was to see how the plane performed with two people on board. Padrick had just equipped the plane with floats a few weeks prior.
“Kevin was a very good pilot, but we didn't recognize the loss in power as we had no experience with the Maule on floats,” Noordwijk told the investigator. “If the Maule had been on wheels I am sure we had recognized it.”
Noordwijk said the takeoff felt slow because the floats are big and heavy. He estimates the entire flight lasted 16 seconds but it takes about 20 seconds to retract the wheels.
Noordwijk was unaware the river was Padrick’s intended forced landing site until seconds before they touched down in the water, he told the investigator.
Four bystanders jumped into the river to try to help Padrick and Noordwijk, but were unable to reach the plane. One bystander told Sunriver Police he swam to the plane, but the water was too cold and the current was too strong.
Sunriver Fire and Rescue personnel assisted the bystanders and Noordwijk to shore. Padrick’s body was later recovered by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue divers.
Two witnesses who saw the takeoff said the plane was flying noticeably low, according to the report.
One witness said the engine "sounded like the pilot had not throttled up enough or the engine was bogging for some reason." He stated that there was a "definite power loss.”
The other witness saw the plane barely clear a large tree along the river, before it crashed into the river.
“I heard a loud pop, saw the splash and the tail flip over,” the witness told the investigator.
Padrick, a former attorney in Portland, lived in Sunriver for 20 years and worked remotely for Obsidian Finance Group, a financial advisory and investment firm in Lake Oswego. Friends remembered Padrick as a talented pilot who flew stunt planes, gliders and seaplanes.
