A 72-year-old man who died after crashing a high-performance jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in 2021 was not certified to fly the plane and was likely flying it alone for the first time, according to a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane, who witnesses in the report and Warm Springs police have identified as Richard Boehlke, of Portland, lost control after becoming incapacitated prior to the crash, the report states. Warm Springs police were notified at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021 by Seattle air traffic controllers of the plane crash in the area of the Mutton Mountains, which are in Wasco County.

