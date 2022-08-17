A 72-year-old man who died after crashing a high-performance jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in 2021 was not certified to fly the plane and was likely flying it alone for the first time, according to a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The pilot and sole occupant of the plane, who witnesses in the report and Warm Springs police have identified as Richard Boehlke, of Portland, lost control after becoming incapacitated prior to the crash, the report states. Warm Springs police were notified at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021 by Seattle air traffic controllers of the plane crash in the area of the Mutton Mountains, which are in Wasco County.
The report states Boehlke lost consciousness, but authorities could not determine what caused that. However, they did not find “any evidence of structural failure, in-flight fire, a bird strike, or a cabin depressurization event, and both engines appeared to be producing power at impact.”
Boehlke appeared to struggle in following air traffic controller directions during the initial 15 minutes of the flight from Troutdale to Boise, the report said. Boehlke responded intermittently to the air traffic controllers as the plane pushed toward 27,000 feet, and at times he did not follow directions, at one point turning left instead of right.
When the plane began to veer off course, Boehlke did not respond to alerts from controllers, the report said. The plane then spiraled downward for eight minutes before crashing into the Mutton Mountain Range.
Images taken by hikers near the scene of the crash and a pilot flying nearby “did not reveal any evidence of smoke trails.” A commercial airline crew in a plane flying above also reported that they did not see smoke trails from the plane prior to the crash.
Medical history reviewed by the board indicated he had medical conditions and medications that he had not reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, the report said. But “none of the pilot’s known medical conditions or medications would have directly caused incapacitation,” the report said.
However, among the medications he used over the year prior to the crash was alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, a drug often used to treat anxiety or panic disorders that can cause drowsiness, according to the National Library of Medicine. The FAA lists the drug as a “Do Not Fly” medication, and the report says that “air medical examiners are instructed not to issue medical certificates to applicants who use it.”
The report states that “the severity of injuries precluded obtaining any useful information regarding natural disease during autopsy, and no toxicology was performed.”
Although Boehlke had “extensive” experience flying aircrafts and jets in the past and held a private pilot certificate, he was not certified to fly the Cessna Citation 560, the report states. He had received training for this type of plane about two months before to the crash “but was not issued a type rating and left before the training was complete.”
The report states that, during training, the pilot “struggled significantly in high workload environments and had difficulty operating the airplane’s avionics suite,” the electronic systems often found within the cockpit.
In addition, he had told a fellow pilot he preferred to fly the plane by hand and to not use autopilot. The report states that the “heading and flight path” prior to the crash was “consistent with the pilot not using the autopilot.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.