The pilot of the Cessna 172 that crashed at the Sunriver Airport on Martin Luther King Jr. Day failed to maintain control during the landing on a runway with icy patches, according to a final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The loss of control resulted in the plane landing upside down on a snowbank next to the icy runway. There was substantial damage to the plane.
The pilot, Donavan A. Parsons, 28, of Bend, and his passenger, Kirk Cambra, walked away from the crash uninjured. Parsons was a licensed student with Leading Edge Flight Academy of Bend. Cambra was not an instructor.
The academy offers specialized training for helicopter and airplane pilots, according to its website.
Parsons acknowledged he could have taken extra precautions to avoid the crash, according to an interview with an NTSB investigator included with the final report.
“Knowing that there were snow banks along the sides of the runway, I should have recognized the potential threat it would cause if I were not able to maintain directional control because runways can get slippery even without warning, especially during these colder seasons,” Parsons said.
Parsons took off in the single-engine plane from the Bend Airport, according to the report. He felt optimistic about the flight as he decided to land at the Sunriver Airport at about 12:40 p.m.
“It was a great day to go flying,” Parsons told the investigator. “I looked at what nearby airport would be acceptable to go to within my two-hour scheduled block and decided to fly to (the Sunriver Airport), then fly right back to (the Bend Airport).”
Parsons landed smoothly on the icy runway, but then lost control as the plane started to veer left, the report reads.
“Shortly after touchdown, the plane started to veer to the left and so I engaged the right rudder like any pilot normally would but nothing was happening,” Parsons told the investigator. “I felt as if I had lost directional control and started heading toward the snow banks.”
