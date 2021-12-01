November in Bend was much warmer and had less precipitation than normal, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average temperature last month in Bend was 43 degrees, which was 5.5 degrees above normal. The warmest average November temperature on record was 44.6 degrees in 1999 and 1949, according to weather service data.
High temperatures last month averaged 52.3 degrees, which was 5.0 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 66 degrees on Nov. 15. The record high for November in Bend was 77 degrees on Nov. 3, 1930, according to the data.
Matt Callihan, meteorologist for the weather service in Pendleton, said a warm and dry weather pattern has been in place in the region since mid-November, making temperatures unseasonably warmer.
“That was the main driver of the warmer conditions,” Callihan said. “It’s just been really persistent.”
The average low temperature last month in Bend was 33.8 degrees, which was 5.9 degrees above normal. The coldest temperature recorded last month was 17 degrees on Nov. 17. A total of 14 days last month had low temperatures below 32 degrees. The record low for November in Bend was 14 degrees below zero on Nov. 15, 1955, according to the data.
Callihan said the current weather pattern also brought less precipitation. November in Bend had 1.18 inches of precipitation, which was 0.21 of an inch below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch was received on 10 days last month. The heaviest precipitation was 0.43 of an inch on Nov. 11.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 6.14 inches, which is 3.02 inches below normal.
The outlook for December in Bend calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Callihan said the warm and dry weather is expected to become colder and rainier throughout December.
“It looks like early next week, we will start seeing a much stronger system coming through,” Callihan said. “It does seem like it will eventually turn a corner.”
High temperatures for December in Bend typically fall from 41 degrees at the start of the month to 40 degrees at the end. Low temperatures usually fall from 24 degrees to 23 degrees throughout the month.
Normal precipitation for December in Bend is 2.20 inches.
