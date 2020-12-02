With mostly sunny skies and no major snow storms, November 2020 in Bend was warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature last month in Bend was 39.8 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees above normal, the weather service reported in its monthly climate summary.
High temperatures averaged 50.3 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 76 degrees on Nov. 2, which nearly broke the daily record high temperature of 77 degrees set in 1949, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 29.4 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees above normal. A total of 21 days had low temperatures below 32 degrees.
The lowest temperature was 17 degrees on Nov. 9. The record daily low temperature was negative 14 degrees set in 1955.
Bend recorded 3.17 inches of precipitation in November, which was 1.78 inches above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on eight days. The heaviest was 1.01 inches reported Nov. 15.
A total of 8.85 inches of precipitation has fallen so far this year, which is 0.31 inches below normal.
Snowfall last month in Bend totaled 1.1 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 1 inch on Nov. 7.
The outlook for December calls for near normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation, according to the weather service.
Normal high temperatures for Bend in December fall from 41 degrees to 40 degrees throughout the month. Normal low temperatures fall from 24 degrees to 23 degrees in December.
Normal December precipitation in Bend is 2.20 inches.
