Catherine Shields, of Silverton leads her horse Takoda under smoky skies, on the Oregon State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Salem. Shields evacuated the horse and other animals from her home on Tuesday, as a wildfire threatened. Hundreds of horses have been brought to the fairgrounds in Salem by people fleeing the fires, along with llamas, goats and other animals. The Red Cross is helping people at the fairgrounds, which has been turned into an evacuation center.