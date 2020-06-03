Two eighth graders at Pacific Crest Middle School are some of the most dedicated bike commuters in Bend.
Anja Bond-Welch and Lauren Hartrich, both 14, have biked to school every day for the past three years. They live near each other in Bend’s NorthWest Crossing neighborhood and have met each morning at Discovery Park to make their 15-minute commute to school.
Nothing has stopped them. Not rain, wind or snow. Not even a pandemic.
Even when COVID-19 caused their school to close in March, the friends agreed to still meet at the park and ride together to keep their streak going until graduation in June.
“It’s not to school, but we go on rides at least four days a week,” Lauren said.
The friends are not the first in their families to accomplish the feat.
Their brothers — Caiden Hartrich, 16, and Ollie Bond-Welch, 15 — rode together every day through middle school. The boys have continued their bike commuting through their first two years at Summit High School.
Their younger sisters say they want to carry on the biking tradition when they start high school next year, but they acknowledge that may change as they get older.
“It would be tempting if one of us got a car at 16,” Lauren said.
For now, biking is their best option and is something their families encourage.
And since the girls live about a mile and a half from school, it makes sense to bike, they said.
“It definitely wakes you up so you are not tired in school,” Lauren said.
No matter the weather, Hartrich doesn’t complain about her commute.
Her father, Bill Hartrich, grew up in North Pole, Alaska, and has a photo of himself walking to school in the snow, in minus -60-degree weather.
A short bike commute doesn’t seem as bad to Lauren.
“My dad says, ‘You walk or you bike’,” she said. “Biking seemed like the quickest way to school.”
In the winter, Lauren and Anja put studded tires on their bikes and sometimes have to walk with their bikes if the roads are too slick. But sometimes they embrace the snowy conditions, Anja said.
“It’s kind of fun when you slide out,” Anja said.
It’s the cold that makes the commutes difficult in the winter for the girls.
“With the wind, we bike really slow,” Anja said. “But when it’s super cold, we sprint for our lives.”
Anja’s father, Greg Welch, said he is proud of his children and their friends for their accomplishment and never being deterred from riding their bikes.
Welch recalls biking to school while growing up in Southern California. But he didn’t make the commute every day.
“I’m sure on the rainy days I probably caught a ride,” Welch said.
