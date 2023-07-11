Bend Nights: A Photo Series (copy)

In this 2015 Bulletin file photo, the colorful glow from the northern lights, caused by a solar storm, fills the sky over Redmond (glowing at left) and Central Oregon.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Drive just a few miles outside of Bend Thursday night and you might glimpse the northern lights, a shimmering natural phenomenon that has historically been less visible in Central Oregon.

Also called aurora borealis, this display occurs when magnetic solar wind hits Earth's magnetic field and results in glowing green-blue lights in the upper atmosphere. 

Reporter: ssal@bendbulletin.com

971-226-2795

