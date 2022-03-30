A spike in solar activity could mean the aurora borealis, or the northern lights, should be visible in the northern sky in Central Oregon in the coming nights.
Solar flares occurring over the past couple of days could cause the northern lights to appear in the sky as early as Wednesday night and continue through Saturday night. While the northern nights are likely to appear this far south, there are multiple factors to take into account when trying to catch a glimpse.
Paul Poncy, the observatory manager at the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory, said the solar activity, which are known as X-class solar flares, are the most intense types of solar flares known to occur.
He said a solar flare of this size will push the northern lights as far south as parts of Oregon.
“We just saw the results of the X-class flare in our solar scope,” Poncy said Wednesday. “We saw it glowing really brightly… and so that is why I think there could be northern lights again on the 31st or the 1st.
“Because we received another one today.”
The solar activity started early this week, and is a result of increased activity due to the naturally occurring, 11-year-cycles of the sun.
“And so the sun is more and more active so we are getting more and more solar flares," Poncy said. "More big ones.”
The northern lights as they exist at higher longitudes are generally caused by what is known as the solar wind, which happens quite frequently, Poncy said.
The solar wind is essentially caused by huge releases of geomagnetic energy, electrons, ejected from the sun, Poncy said.
When solar flares slam into the earth, they interact with the different elements that make up the atmosphere causing the northern lights to glow in a variety of colors like different shades of greens, reds, yellows, and blues among others.
“This is an example of a pretty good solar flare that is going to smack into us and is going to show us full northern lights,” Poncy said. “So, the best thing to do is once it is dark, you want a clear view to the north. You don’t want to be in town.”
The best time to go out is probably around 8 or 8:30 p.m. when it starts getting dark, Poncy said.
The light domes from Bend and Redmond will disrupt any view of the lights, so places east of town or up in the mountains would be ideal, Poncy said. Trekking up Pilot Butte is the best bet if getting out of town isn’t an option.
Ann Adams, a forecaster assistant at the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said based on the weather service forecast, Wednesday night cloud coverage was expected to make it difficult to see the northern lights. Adams said Thursday night could be the best chance to catch a glimpse, and conditions on Saturday night might also be favorable.
Grant Tandy, the observatory manager at Worthy Brewing Company in Bend, which has a telescope, said the northern lights will likely appear as a slight glow on the horizon.
"Any time we've ever had any sort of northern lights potential there is a variety of factors that contribute to whether or not you actually see anything," Tandy said. "Weather is one. And the other big thing is light pollution north of us from Portland, or anything north of you that obscures the sky."
To keep an eye on solar activity visit SpaceWeather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.