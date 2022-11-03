Costco threatened to pull out of a development deal on the northernmost edge of Bend in the midst of a public hearing Wednesday after the Bend City Council expressed concerns over extra parking spaces.
The plan to build a large-scale, bulk retail store at the north end of Bend has been years in the making, but a request for over 300 extra parking spots above the city's maximum limits for a property of that size prompted council to unanimously reject the developer's request for a deviation of typical parking requirements.
While the council supported the rest of the plan, its rejection led Costco Wholesale Corp. to issue an ultimatum via the lawyer for Powell Development Co., Tia Lewis.
“Information came in from Costco that if they are not allowed to get the parking deviations, they will not move forward with the project,” Lewis told the council Wednesday at the end of the public hearing.
Costco declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the project, John Ellingsen, real estate director for Costco, wrote in an email.
The 52-acre proposed development is sandwiched between Cooley Road, U.S. Highway 20, Robal Lane and Hunnell Road. Housing units, a senior living community, multiple retail stores and a Costco warehouse, gas station and car wash are among the proposed developments for the land. Highway improvements scheduled for the area position the land for even better customer access.
Developers requested extra parking spaces for both customers and employees and a reduction of minimum bicycle parking specifically for the Costco site because of the high volume of vehicle traffic the business draws. At the same time, they proposed reducing the number parking spaces for the senior living facility.
Lewis, who has represented Powell Development Co. for the project for around a year, said Wednesday the additional parking spaces wouldn't negatively impact the area because the total parking spaces across the entire 52 acres still meet the city's requirements. Lewis said the company is also trying to prevent cars visiting Costco from overflowing into neighboring Cascade Village Shopping Center.
The project is not dead, Lewis told The Bulletin.
Costco is still working with Powell Development's team, and Lewis said they are working to find a compromise that satisfies all parties involved.
"We heard what council's concerns were," Lewis told The Bulletin. "We're looking for something on-site that would help mitigate any remaining impacts once we try to readjust those numbers."
In October, the city's planning commission narrowly passed a recommendation for the City Council to approve the plan for development. Many of its concerns had to do with the vehicle-dependent nature of Costco and the undesirable look of box-store developments. At the public hearing before the City Council on Wednesday, there were no comments in support of the development. All were opposed.
"I think we have to think of generations to come with every land use decision we make," Mayor Pro-tem Anthony Broadman told The Bulletin.
Broadman said he was concerned with the possibility of acres of pavement taking up what is currently open space. He and other councilors agreed Wednesday that the developers failed to justify the need for extra parking and they didn't specify any factors to mitigate the effects of adding so much extra paved space. Councilor Melanie Kebler, who is running for mayor, said Wednesday the whole point of the city's parking regulations is "to prevent a sea of asphalt."
The councilors were satisfied with the rest of the plan, and they will take up the issue again at their next council meeting Nov. 16.
