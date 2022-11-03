Costco threatened to pull out of a development deal on the northernmost edge of Bend in the midst of a public hearing Wednesday after the Bend City Council expressed concerns over extra parking spaces. 

The plan to build a large-scale, bulk retail store at the north end of Bend has been years in the making, but a request for over 300 extra parking spots above the city's maximum limits for a property of that size prompted council to unanimously reject the developer's request for a deviation of typical parking requirements.

