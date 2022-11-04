David Thomson bikes anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 miles a year. That sounds like a lot, he said, but it really isn't much.
Thomson, 69, is a retired Nike employee and chair of the Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, which advises county commissioners on bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
Bend is a great place to bike, Thomson said, but connectivity is the missing link.
In October, the Oregon Department of Transportation broke ground on a $174 million project to build a new expressway on the north side of Bend, a project that included new biking and walking paths.
But some advocates say the project is just another piecemeal effort that neglects to connect bicycle and pedestrian paths to form a comprehensive biking and walking route across town.
Thomson has been the chair of the county's bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee for around three years. The committee had been involved in the ODOT's plans for U.S. Highway 97 long before Thomson was at the helm of the committee. Still, some of the their recommendations for bicycle and pedestrian paths that connected the northern part of Bend to the rest of the city were shelved due to lack of funding options, Thomson said.
Nevertheless, Thomson said ODOT has made it a priority to focus on meeting all transportation needs beyond vehicles.
David Green, 68, is the board secretary for Bend Bikes, a grassroots organization that advocates for bicyclists of all ages. He said people often refrain from biking in Bend because it tends to be unsafe, especially once they reach the northern side of Bend past Empire Avenue.
ODOT's plans include a new expressway for Highway 97 beginning after the Empire Avenue exit, and the agency plans to incorporate wide paths for biking and walking.
But the paths don't connect to anything in the rest of the city, Green said.
"They're not thinking about the overall connectivity around town yet. They're starting to, but they're not there yet. They're thinking about a project at a time and not necessarily making the connections," Green said.
Green is one of the few people who bike as far as Cascade Villages Shopping Center, he said. For him, it isn't a tricky route, but others may not feel so comfortable, Green said.
"In order to get people to bike, you can't build infrastructure for people like me. You have to build infrastructure for all ages and all abilities. People are not going to bike until the infrastructure is there that makes them feel safe," Green said.
Traffic is fast and there aren't enough protections on bike lanes in the northern part of Bend and throughout the rest of the city, Green said.
"Bend has a lot of potential to be a bike-friendly city," said Mike Hamilton, a Bend resident and data scientist.
Bend has minimal rain and snow, it's generally flat and it already has wide roads, said Hamilton, 41. He used to be a competitive road racer, but now he commutes via bike and chauffeurs his two young children around on an e-bike. But he doesn't go past Empire Avenue, he said.
Like Thomson and Green, Hamilton wants better East/West and North/South connectivity for bicycle and pedestrian paths.
"I spent a lot of hours sitting in traffic, and I can tell you that it doesn't make you a better person. I think biking around outside does make you a better person," Hamilton said.
