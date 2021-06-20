Early in the pandemic, Linda Stelle realized that Partners in Care needed help to meet financial goals during the pandemic.
The Powell Butte resident knew the nonprofit had canceled its 2020 gala created to fund the $6 million needed for the 12-bed Hospice House facility. As one of the board of directors, Stelle realized that the community needed to pitch in.
She pulled out her checkbook and wrote her second check to the organization. Sometimes a nonprofit needs muscle and money to meet its goals.
“With the pandemic, it put pressure on the organization, and I saw it was a good time for me to have support from their donors,” said Stelle, who founded AmeriTitle more than 40 years ago. “I wanted to make sure the organization has a strong foundation, great leadership to prove they’d go into perpetuity.
“These are key things for me. Partners in Care fits all those components.”
For some nonprofits, like the Latino Community Association, the pandemic forced it to cancel outright the main fundraisers that fuel the work it does. And for other nonprofits, like the Deschutes Land Trust, the pandemic has been a boon for their finances, with people making heftier donations than normal.
A survey by the Oregon Nonprofit Association found that slightly more than half of the 472 Oregon nonprofits were concerned about their ability to maintain service levels.
“People were as or more generous during the pandemic as they were in the past,” said Ann Richardson, Deschutes Land Trust acting executive director. “It was kind of surprising the strength of the gifts during the pandemic year. We were happily surprised.”
But at Locavore, Nicolle Timm-Branch, president and founder of the nonprofit that advocates for locally sourced food, said moving the annual Holiday Gift Faire to an online marketplace netted the group about 15% less than in a normal year. Funds raised at this annual event support farm-related programs.
“It was a big financial hit for the organization, as that is one of our primary fundraisers for the year,” said Timm-Branch. “Fortunately we were able to cover the deficit with other funding opportunities related to COVID-19 relief, so it has not affected our budget for projects this year.”
While government grants were available for some nonprofits, it was the earned income that was most negatively affected, according to the statewide survey. In Oregon, there are 21,500 registered charitable organizations, employing 200,000 people with an annual payroll of $10 billion, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.
“Nonprofits did everything from not holding an event, to conducting a drive-by or virtual event,” said Kirsten Saladow, Nonprofit Association of Oregon director of communications and advancement. “We had a lot of nonprofits that were incredibly nimble in finding other ways to make up those dollars.
“No one stopped their programs.”
Saladow believes that nonprofits will incorporate some of the COVID-19 fundraising methods that offer low risk into their in-person events going forward. Some fundraisers could be held as early as this summer, but most certainly by the fall, she said.
“They’ll continue to do what works,” Saladow said. “The purpose of a gala or event is for fundraising, but it is successful because it can tell what the organization does and who it impacts.”
At NeighborImpact, food distribution is just one of 11 programs the nonprofit operates, said Suzette Chapman, chief development officer. Each year the organization holds a fundraiser called Empty Bowls, which grosses about $50,000.
People come and enjoy a bowl of soup in a handmade pottery bowl. The goal is to increase awareness of food insecurity in the region, she said. Funds raised supplement public funding sources and are used to pay for the vehicle maintenance and for delivering food that is provided by the USDA to food pantries, free food markets, emergency shelters and churches that feed about 30,000 people a month, said Chapman.
In 2020, the group took Empty Bowls virtual, packaging dehydrated soups created by the Central Oregon Community College Cascade Culinary Institute with bowls and gift cards from Village Baker.
“We were able to preserve the spirit of the event,” Chapman said. “We still made some money, grossing about $40,000. We’re hoping to do it again, but in person in November.”
Boosting awareness through social media channels, direct mail and reaching out to donors one-on-one were other measures the group employed to bring in more donations, she said.
At Partners in Care, which operates the Hospice House in-patient hospice facility, the group quickly realized that when pandemic-related measures were implemented to limit the spread of the virus, it needed to revise its gala for the capital campaign to raise $6 million for the construction project.
“We weren’t able to do the traditional forms of fundraising,” said Marlene Carlson, Partners In Care director of Development and Communications. “Our whole fundraising strategy pivoted, and we created a new fundraising plan in light of the pandemic.”
There were video meetings with donors, public pleas through traditional advertising, a lot of phone calls and drawing upon personal connections.
The organization received grants, including a $1 million matching grant from the Tykeson Family Foundation, and other major gifts from individuals like Stelle. The Tykeson Family Foundation and Amy Tykeson, a trustee of the foundation, are investors in The Bulletin.
The 12-bed Hospice House is about half built now and the group has raised $3.6 million so far toward the $12 million total goal, Carlson said. The board of directors opted to use $6 million from its cash reserves and raise the rest from the community.
“We learned that events are awareness builders and can get the community of people involved who wouldn’t normally be involved,” Carlson said. “The pandemic showed us we had to be more creative at creating the buzz so that people would talk about the organization over their dinner table.”
They also learned that because Hospice House is an end-of-life group, that families also are potential donors because they had an emotional relationship with the organization.
Stelle, a 40-year Central Oregon resident, believes in the mission of Partners in Care and Hospice House.
“I think it’s important to be philanthropic, and that is important to the survival of our economy and our nation,” Stelle said. “It’s important to do that. You have to support your community and the organizations you are passionate about.”
