Jake Chaulet and Vern the dog relax in the Shepherd’s House Ministries Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend on Monday, July 25, 2022. The center is a designated cooling center for those with no place to escape extreme heat.
Bend's newly opened homeless services navigation center on Monday provided protection from scorching temperatures for a few dozen people with no other place to escape the heat.
Some of the center's visitors Monday were there solely to stay cool, while others were regular visitors to the building on Second Street. The navigation center, which opened just last month in one half of the building which also houses Bend's emergency overnight shelter, is designed to provide an all-day space where people experiencing homelessness can rest, connect with visiting service providers and access computers, showers and other basic resources.
The center is the region's first dedicated all-day space for those experiencing homelessness, according to John Lodise, emergency services director for Shepherd's House, which runs the center. Having only a nighttime shelter available last year made setting up an emergency shelter for extreme hot weather challenging, he said.
"Our real dilemma last year was it was all bedroom space," Lodise said, pointing to a portion of the building once filled with cots and now filled with tables, chairs, couches and snacks. "Now we have a day-use space ready and waiting for the heat emergency."
The shelter was one of a number of cooling centers and hot-weather resources rolled out by nonprofits across Central Oregon on Monday, all aimed getting those without a place to call their own out of the hot weather.
Top of mind this summer is last year's deadly heat waves that killed hundreds across the country. Two men died in Bend last June on Hunnell Road. They weren’t included on the state’s official tally of heat deaths for the year because the medical examiner ruled out hyperthermia as the cause of death, but mutual aid volunteers who’d worked with the men told The Bulletin at the time that they believed the heat was likely a factor.
Most of Central and Northeastern Oregon is under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Friday. High temperatures in Bend, Redmond, Madras and La Pine are all projected to rise above 100 degrees every day this week. Redmond could see temperatures as high as 106 degrees Thursday with 110 degrees projected in Madras the same day.
Lodise predicts the Bend cooling center will see more use as the hot days continue over the course of the week. Last year's heatwaves spurred an increase in visitors to the overnight emergency shelter, which has been largely at capacity ever since. It now hosts between 90 and 100 guests each night, Lodise said.
According to Andrew Hoeksema, who directs Shepherd's House's operations in Redmond, said the region's network of outreach resources has been essential to getting people to the Redmond cooling shelter.
“I really credit some of the other outreach organizations in Redmond for making folks aware that this is happening,” Hoeksema said.
A range of outreach and mutual aid organizations are continuing their usual efforts this week with a focus on water and other heat resources, according to the regional Homeless Leadership Coalition.
That shelter had already seen around a dozen people by midday Monday. Hoeksema said this year's response to high heat has been faster because of last year's dramatic impacts.
“The heat emergency last June, I think it shocked all of us in the Pacific Northwest about just how dangerous heat can be, and just woke us up to the reality of how we can help folks out,” Hoeksema said.
See the lists included with this story for details on cooling shelters and organizations seeking donations and assistance during the heat wave.
Deschutes County Health Services issued a number of recommendations Monday for staying safe in high heat, including:
When it's hot, you should:
Drink water and bring extra bottles for yourself and others.
Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Talk to your doctor first if you are on water pills.
Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.
Take a cool shower or bath.
Use air conditioning or a fan.
Don’t use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself, use it to create cross-ventilation.
Wear lightweight and loose clothing.
Avoid using your stove or oven.
Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day (3:00 - 7:00 p.m.)
Take care of those around you:
Check in on elders and vulnerable neighbors during warm weather -- twice a day is best.
Never leave people or pets in a hot car.
Check regularly on how babies and toddlers, seniors, pregnant people, people taking mental health medications and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are doing. See the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Share a fan.
Invite a friend to a splash pad, movie, a mall or museum.
If you must be out in the heat
Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
Rest often in shady areas.
Wear a wide-brimmed hat
Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (the most effective products say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels) and reapply as directed.
Consider packing a couple extra bottles of water, these could be used for you and your family or anyone you see that looks like they could use a cool drink of water.
Know that the heat index (what the temperature feels like when humidity is involved) plays a role. When sweat isn't able to evaporate from the body due to high humidity, the body has difficulty regulating its temperature and cooling itself off. This can lead to heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion.
