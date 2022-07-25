Bend's newly opened homeless services navigation center on Monday provided protection from scorching temperatures for a few dozen people with no other place to escape the heat.

Some of the center's visitors Monday were there solely to stay cool, while others were regular visitors to the building on Second Street. The navigation center, which opened just last month in one half of the building which also houses Bend's emergency overnight shelter, is designed to provide an all-day space where people experiencing homelessness can rest, connect with visiting service providers and access computers, showers and other basic resources.

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Staying safe in the heat

Deschutes County Health Services issued a number of recommendations Monday for staying safe in high heat, including:

When it's hot, you should:

  • Drink water and bring extra bottles for yourself and others.
  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Talk to your doctor first if you are on water pills.
  • Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.
  • Take a cool shower or bath.
  • Use air conditioning or a fan.
  • Don’t use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself, use it to create cross-ventilation.
  • Wear lightweight and loose clothing.
  • Avoid using your stove or oven.
  • Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day (3:00 - 7:00 p.m.)

Take care of those around you:

  • Check in on elders and vulnerable neighbors during warm weather -- twice a day is best.
  • Never leave people or pets in a hot car.
  • Check regularly on how babies and toddlers, seniors, pregnant people, people taking mental health medications and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are doing. See the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
  • Share a fan.
  • Invite a friend to a splash pad, movie, a mall or museum.

If you must be out in the heat

  • Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
  • Rest often in shady areas.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat
  • Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (the most effective products say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels) and reapply as directed.
  • Consider packing a couple extra bottles of water, these could be used for you and your family or anyone you see that looks like they could use a cool drink of water.
  • Know that the heat index (what the temperature feels like when humidity is involved) plays a role. When sweat isn't able to evaporate from the body due to high humidity, the body has difficulty regulating its temperature and cooling itself off. This can lead to heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion.

