Central Oregon residents who need help paying rent during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for assistance from NeighborImpact, a local nonprofit supported by federal and state emergency funding.
The assistance program can be used by residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to pay rent that accumulates during the state's 90-day moratorium on evictions or to pay rent going forward as residents face financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Applicants must meet a few criteria to apply, including having household incomes at 80% of the area's median and facing job or income loss or medical risks due to COVID-19.
Rent payments from the program will go directly to landlords, according to the release, and can be applied to rent owed between March and December.
A full list of application criteria and eligible income levels, as well as five different ways to apply, is available on NeighborImpact's website at neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief. Residents can reach the nonprofit and get help applying by emailing rentassist@neighborimpact.org or calling 541-323-0222.
