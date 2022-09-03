Shannon Johnson focuses on getting through each day with a place to sleep, not what might happen to her during a life-threatening medical situation.
Homeless for the past two years, Johnson, 47, finds a new place every three days to park the van she’s lived in for the last eight months.
She’s had a kidney condition for the past year and has surgeries on the horizon that put her at higher risk of a medical emergency, but until recently hadn’t made plans for possible emergency medical decisions.
Nevertheless, those are important decisions that can be challenging for providers to make in the absence of a relative or other advocate. What’s more, those experiencing homelessness have shorter life spans than housed people, therefore many face emergencies before the age people talk about their medical preferences. Without knowing what a person wants, hospitals default to providing care the person might not want to receive.
Johnson’s priorities changed earlier this month when she ran into staff from the Peaceful Presence Project at Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center. After a short conversation, Johnson walked away with an advance directive, a document that assigns someone to make medical decisions on her behalf if she’s incapacitated and describes how she would want to be cared for if she became permanently unconscious or required life support, for example. The form will be connected to her online medical records.
“It’s a good thing to do, I think,” Johnson said. “You never know what will happen.”
Since May, volunteers from the Peaceful Presence Project have been attending local homeless outreach events, writing advance directives with others like Johnson.
Johnson, who grew up in Bend and moved back to the area around 2014, had an advance directive written through her health insurance years ago. But her life was different then than it is now: She was employed at a software company, and lived with her two kids. Now, she’s stopped looking for a home to rent, because she thinks it would be impossible for her to qualify for one.
Elizabeth Johnson (no relation to Shannon) runs the Peace Presence Project and said about 40 people experiencing homelessness have written advance directives with the nonprofit’s help. The nonprofit provides end-of-life planning and counseling services for anyone, but has focused specifically on the unhoused population this year with the help of a grant.
“This is a demographic here locally that’s oftentimes really left out of the picture,” Elizabeth Johnson said.
The social status of those experiencing homelessness can also make those kinds of health care decisions more fraught: Family members might be hard for health care providers to reach, or might be long estranged from the person whose care is in question.
“I think the biggest implication is you have people making decisions for you that don’t know what your current definition of ‘quality of life’ is, or the onus is on providers who don’t have that relational kind of context to move forward with that kind of care,” Johnson said. “For a lot of this demographic, there’s estrangement. There are very specific reasons why they may not be in contact with a person who would be able to make these decisions if they were unable to do it for themselves.”
Beyond the practical considerations of finding someone to make decisions on an incapacitated person’s behalf, Johnson said the focus on the homeless population specifically is important because that demographic tends to have shorter life expectancies — decades shorter, according to some analyses — and higher rates of fatal health conditions than the population as a whole. This year, 207 people in Oregon have died unhoused, and most were between the ages of 45 and 64, according to preliminary state data.
The nonprofit provides an important level of dignity for those experiencing homelessness and dying unhoused, said Donna Burklo, Family Kitchen program director.
“That’s just a part of what we would all love to know is happening, that people are being treated like the individual people that they are,” Burklo said.
Johnson said it’s been easier than she originally expected it would be to get people interested in sitting down to have a difficult conversation about hypothetical near-death situations. It’s helped that she’s become a trusted face at shelters and outreach events — and that many people experiencing homelessness have first-hand experiences with medical emergencies.
“I think for the most part people really get it because they have had so many experiences in the health system where they’re receiving care, but it’s not necessarily defined by what they think is best for themselves,” Johnson said. “What we lead with is, this is an empowered way for you to have more of a say over your health care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.