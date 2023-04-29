A nonprofit dedicated to providing communities in need with free access to eye exams and glasses brought its mobile clinic to the Jefferson County Health Department in Madras on Saturday, where it provided hundreds with free prescription eyeglasses.

The nonprofit, Onesight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, does clinics all over the country and the globe, in places like Africa, Asia, Latin America and all over North America, providing people with prescription eyeglasses all in one day at no cost.

