A nonprofit dedicated to providing communities in need with free access to eye exams and glasses brought its mobile clinic to the Jefferson County Health Department in Madras on Saturday, where it provided hundreds with free prescription eyeglasses.
The nonprofit, Onesight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, does clinics all over the country and the globe, in places like Africa, Asia, Latin America and all over North America, providing people with prescription eyeglasses all in one day at no cost.
Steve Stockton, direct program manager for Onesight, said at the Madras clinic on Saturday, the organization got about 100 preselected people set up with new glasses.
In front of the health department building, Onesight’s hulking mobile eye clinic hummed with activity as patients waited in line and volunteer vision professionals from all over the country gave eye exams, and made the glasses in the clinic's lab.
Stockton said one in four children in the United States has vision needs that affect their learning, and Onesight’s goal is to fill that vision care gap. On Friday, the organization had a clinic in Madras for area elementary, middle and high school students in Central Oregon before opening up its mobile eye clinic to the broader community.
The service is not only for children, but for anybody who has uncorrected vision problems, Stockton said.
“I wear contact lenses and I know what it is like waking up in the morning and not being able to see the leaves on trees,” Stockton said. “There are a lot of people out there that go to work every day and just can’t see what they are doing. There are a lot of kids that are sitting in classrooms that can’t see what they are learning.”
Inside the health department, patients were trying on frames and waiting for their new glasses to be finished.
Sarah Byrd, a Onesight volunteer from Washington state who works as an optician for LensCrafters, said she was at the clinic Saturday making sure people’s new glasses fit and that they are seeing what they should be seeing, she said.
“I work with people in vision every day and I know what kind of difference that makes in people’s lives. If you can’t see you can’t process your world,” Byrd said.
Rene Tejeda, 57, a construction worker from Salem, wore a colorful tropical print shirt and tried on different frames in the hallway of the health department. He said he came to Madras, where he lived for 15 to 20 years, to visit his brother. It was his niece, who works for Mosaic Community Health, that told him about the clinic, he said.
“I had glasses a long time ago, but they broke and I never got new ones. I can’t see anything, and this eye doesn’t work,” Tejeda said.
Tejeda said it is hard for him to read the tape measure when he is on the construction site, and that getting new glasses will make his job a lot easier. Before Saturday, Tejeda would buy reading glasses at the store that didn’t really help him much.
Francisco and Judith Figueroa of Madras came to the clinic together to get a new pair of glasses. They said their daughter, who works with the health department, told them about the clinic and they took the opportunity to get up to date with their optical health.
Francisco Figueroa sat outside in front of the mobile clinic waiting for his exam.
“I already have glasses, but my last eye exam was four years ago,” Figueroa said. “It is a really great program and it is my first time using it, and up until now everything has gone great.”
Anna DeCora waited in line to get her new glasses fitted and said she was blown away by how fast it all went. She said from beginning to end took about 40 to 50 minutes.
“Throughout the whole thing, everyone was super friendly. And it was super fast actually, I thought it was going to take a long time. And I didn’t expect to get them today, so that was news after I got the eye exam,” DeCora said.
Karen Correa, a public health health equity and education specialist with the health department, said there is definitely a need in the community for optical services like those provided by Onesight. She said the health department hopes to find an organization that will be able to provide such services at least twice a year.
“We know that the need is high for vision exams for anybody over the age of 21 because with OHP (Oregon Health Plan) you no longer qualify for free vision, and a lot of the community members here don’t have access to any sort of insurance due to whatever legal status they are,” Correa said.
Correa said the clinic on Saturday was for any community member in need, but that the word spread in the area’s large Latino community, where there is a high need for such services, she said. In the end, she said everything turned out perfectly.
“We are really thankful for Onesight for considering a rural community because we know that bigger cities get some sort of funding or help from organizations and the rural communities often get forgotten, so I am really happy this was here and it was a good turnout,” Correa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.