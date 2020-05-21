Those who want to float down the Deschutes River in a tube this summer shouldn’t expect to rent a tube at Riverbend Park.
Unlike last summer, Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe will not be renting tubes onsite at the Park & Float by The Pavilion or at Riverbend Park, according to Julie Brown, communications director of the Bend Park & Recreation District.
“They may rent paddleboards and kayaks and provide life jackets to borrow, but that decision is expected soon,” Brown said in an email.
Brown also confirmed the Ride the River shuttle, which usually ferries people from Drake Park back to the Park & Float, will not be operating this summer due to complications with social distancing.
Brown also said the park district is recommending floaters and paddlers stay 6 feet from others on land and on water, that they don’t clog up access points by standing in groups and that they visit less popular sections of the river at less popular times.
