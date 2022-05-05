The Sisters School District placed schools in "secure status" for several hours Thursday while law enforcement authorities investigated a “very vague threat” toward an unnamed school there, according to a spokesperson with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and school district officials.
No threat was identified, however.
"The schools have been searched by our deputies and nothing suspicious has been located," the sheriff's office said on Twitter. "We are still investigating this incident."
All three schools in the district sent students home early, according to Sisters Superintendent Curt Scholl.
“In the absence of being able to validate (the threat), we’re sending students home out of an abundance of caution,” said Scholl.
The vague threat was reported to the sheriff’s office in a 911 call at 8:59 a.m., according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes. The sheriff’s office dispatched deputies to the schools “out of an abundance of caution,” the department said on Twitter.
Neither Scholl, nor Janes was willing to disclose specifically what the vague threat was.
Scholl said law enforcement officials informed him the vague threat appeared to have been made by a person who has made threats before but has not acted upon them. He said law enforcement has not been able to locate the caller.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
“very vague threat”
Did someone mention Charles Darwin maybe?
