There will be no parking at Pilot Butte State Park in Bend on Saturday so Oregon Parks and Recreation Department can limit crowds for the annual Independence Day fireworks show.
Because there is little parking in nearby neighborhoods, state parks staff ask people to not drive to Pilot Butte to see the show, according to a press release from the agency. The show — which is launched from the top of Pilot Butte —will be viewable from a far distance, the release stated.
Those who choose to walk to Pilot Butte to see the fireworks should wear face masks and not come in a large gathering to prevent spread of COVID-19, the release stated.
The fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday.
