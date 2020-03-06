Oregon’s freshest batch of coronavirus tests found no new cases in the state, leaving the tally at three positive cases identified in the week since officials found that a Forest Hills Elementary School employee in Lake Oswego had the disease.
The state’s laboratory turned around tests for 19 people, bringing the total who tested negative to 64.
Another 28 people are awaiting results.
The Oregon Health Authority published its new numbers Friday morning after administrative glitches delayed their release by about half a day.
Oregon and the federal government have faced criticism this week for the relatively narrow criteria used to decide who can get a test.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded those criteria to allow doctor discretion, Oregon’s criteria have remained limited to the following: people hospitalized with a respiratory illness who don’t have the flu; people who have COVID-19 symptoms and have traveled to an affected country or had contact with a person known to have the disease.
Health officials in Oregon are now monitoring 190 people for symptoms of coronavirus. They have already completed two-week monitoring for 247 others.
The Oregon Health Authority has not said where those people may have been exposed to the virus.
As of Friday across the United States, there were 164 coronavirus cases in 19 states and 11 deaths, according to the CDC. Worldwide, there were about 95,000 cases and about 3,300 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.