Two Central Oregon labs are now able to test for the COVID-19 virus in addition to the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, and a third may be coming on board soon.
Doctors must order the tests for patients, and the specimens must be collected in a health environment, health officials said. However, the expansion of labs means far more people can be tested under less stringent guidelines. Determining who is infected is key to containing the virus, health officials say.
As of Monday, there were no cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Oregon, despite rumors and reports to the contrary.
State guidelines require patient samples to be tested by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory when the patient is hospitalized, there is evidence of lower respiratory infection and a negative test for influenza, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Quest Diagnostics in Bend and LabCorp in Redmond are the local labs accepting tests. Health officials confirmed there could be a third lab but would not reveal its name.
“It’s important to remember that for individuals that aren’t sick enough to require medical attention, the recommendation is to stay home and self-isolate,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. “Our communicable disease nurses provide clinical guidance and answer questions as physicians determine whether or not to test an individual.
“Patients should call ahead to discuss their symptoms and determine if it makes sense to come in.”
Oregon has 14 presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oregon and 52 tests are pending, health officials said. Presumptive cases were found in Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Marion, Umatilla and Washington counties. Two cases were under age 24, and 12 cases were 35 to 74 years of age, health officials said. Of the Oregon cases, 11 cases had not traveled internationally, which initially was the source of the spread of the virus.
There were 226 people being monitored by Oregon health officials as of Monday due to possible exposure to the virus through close contact with a confirmed case, according to health officials.
Nearly 300 people had been monitored and were determined not to have the virus in Oregon. Worldwide, more than 113,000 cases have been confirmed and 607 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine coronavirus resource center.
At the private labs or hospitals, doctors can request a test that doesn’t conform to the state guidelines, said Robb Cowie, Oregon Health Authority communications director. Health officials are working with clinics to help them determine if they are capable of collecting specimens from patients, Emerson said. Specimens are sent to the state lab by courier for testing.
“At this time it’s an evolving situation,” said Cowie.
State health officials are announcing the number of cases daily, and will continue to inform the public of the results daily, Cowie said.
On Monday, lawmakers approved $5 million in emergency funds for the state’s response to COVID-19 following Gov. Kate Brown’s state of emergency declaration. Some of the money will be used to help vulnerable adults and getting resources to rural areas of Oregon.
“We’re announcing the results of testing each day as we get the results from the lab,” Cowie said. “All our tests from Sunday came back from the lab negative.”
