Nearly six months ago, the southwest corner of Juniper Ridge, a large, undeveloped piece of land owned by the city in northeast Bend, was home to about 50 homeless camps.
Now, all that remains is the evidence of their departure. On Monday, an unopened can of Rolling Rock sat next to a rocky campfire ring and a sun-stained newspaper. A dusty suitcase with a piece of clothing poking out the side was nearby. In another corner of the property, a thin rope dangled above an empty dog bowl and a pink chew toy.
After nearly six months of giving out warnings, Monday marked the first day the city decided trespass citations would be issued to any homeless campers still found living on the property. Construction of the North Interceptor, a major sewer line, is what prompted the city to clear people from Juniper Ridge.
But by Monday morning, it appears that almost all of the camps of people had left voluntarily, and no citations were issued, said Bend police Lt. Clint Burleigh. The goal is to have no arrests.
“I think all of the warnings worked,” Burleigh said. “The goal was to do what we could to help people.”
Removing homeless people from Juniper Ridge has been the subject of an ongoing discussion at the city since last summer, when an RV caught fire and raised public safety concerns about people living there. The need to get people off the land became more urgent with the realization that the North Interceptor sewer line was coming through where people lived.
Jaime Gomez-Beltran, a property manager with the city of Bend who has spearheaded the effort, said from a safety standpoint, he considered the effort to remove homeless people from Juniper Ridge an overall success.
“It’s successful because we got 100% compliance and everyone was treated with dignity and respect,” Gomez-Beltran said.
But as a consequence, the city faces a new problem. Because most shelters are at capacity and affordable housing options are limited in Central Oregon, more than 100 camps of people are now established on the north part of Juniper Ridge outside of the construction zone.
Before campers left, there were about 75 camps counted on both in and out of the construction zone in Juniper Ridge, Gomez-Beltran said, though the majority were in the construction zone. Now a large majority of campers have moved to the north, and new camps from other areas have joined them.
This is particularly a problem because it is an area where homeless outreach nonprofit orgainizations currently cannot access to give services like food, water and medical care because of a lack of legal access points.
“We won the battle, but not quite the war,” Gomez-Beltran said.
Getting access to the north part of Juniper Ridge has been a point of contention for homeless advocates and nonprofits, who have argued it is inhumane to not be able to reach a vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gomez-Beltran said access to the land is complicated because it is surrounded by landowners that are not the City of Bend. The city is currently in conversations with agencies including Deschutes County, the state and Central Oregon Irrigation District to discuss how homeless service providers can legally and safely access these camps.
There are several logistical barriers that keep access from happening, Gomez-Beltran said. For example: One of the most convenient access points to the camps would be off Deschutes Market Road, he said. But there is no shoulder on this road, which would be a safety issue.
He said at this point, there is no timeline for when service providers could expect to access the property.
"This is a conversation just starting," he said.
For the remainder of the week, police and city staff will continue to clean up the property of any trash and monitor to make sure no new campers and recreationalists enter the property.
"The concern is having anyone on there, whether they are camping or riding their bike," Gomez-Beltran said.
