The 2022 campaigns for Oregon’s congressional seats have started — despite no maps to tell anyone what part of the state they might represent.
Oregon will have six congressional seats up for grabs on the 2022 ballot — one more than in 2020. But Halloween decorations will be up by the time there is any official inkling of what and who goes where.
The 2020 U.S. Census seized up under pressure of counting in communities hit by COVID-19. The once-a-decade detailed data the state requires to draw new political maps has always — always — arrived by April 1 of the following year.
Not in this year. Pandemics play hell with politics.
The data is now due Aug. 15.
Candidates can’t start filing for office until Sept. 9. Congressional hopefuls know they would represent an average of 706,209 people under the 2022 math.
But where north, south, east or west the throng in each district lives will be still undecided.
On the day the secretary of state in Salem throws open the window to file for office, the 11 lawmakers making the new political maps will be an hour’s drive south — in Eugene — holding a hearing on what they should do.
Which district should the eager campaigners sign up for? Take a guess.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Portland, is one of the few who will have an answer by then. He’s seeking a new six-year term to the seat he’s held since 1996. The Senate seat represents the whole state, so no problem there.
All 60 seats in the state House and at least half of the 30 state Senate seats will be up for election. The lines will get scrambled, but the numbers won’t change.
The same isn’t true for the five U.S. House incumbents — four Democrats and one Republican — who have all started raising money for reelection to two-year terms.
Not only will their districts swell, shrink or stretch due to the number of people in their district, they’ll have to make room for a sixth seat Oregon received because of the increase in population since 2010.
Who goes where comes with a calming asterisk for congressional candidates. Unlike state lawmakers, members of the U.S. House aren’t legally required to live in their districts — just the state.
Willamette Week recently cited a Washington Post story from 2017 reporting 21 of the 435 House members at that time were registered to vote outside their districts.
As a practical matter, most House members live in their districts, or move in during campaigns or soon after.
Making matters even more confusing is the mix-and-match rules that differ for federal and state lawmakers.
All candidates must file to run for office with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Though filing for office isn’t until next month, prospective candidates are free to file campaign finance committees ahead of time.
But with different watchdogs.
Legislative campaign financing is handled by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Oregon’s unusually generous rules allow nearly unlimited amounts of money from any single source to any candidate as long as it is reported to the Elections Division.
Congressional candidates have to raise funds under stricter rules controlled by the Federal Election Commission. The size, though not the number, of contributions is regulated.
Voters also get an earlier look on who is serious about running.
While the state says a candidate can’t file with the secretary of state as an official candidate until Sept. 9, the FEC requires a “statement of candidacy” before 2022 fundraising can get started. For incumbents, that often means rolling over big bankrolls gathered in previous years to be available for 2022.
When will this mess get fixed? Not this summer.
After months of infighting and uncertainty, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that when the census data arrives — as now expected — on Aug. 16, the Legislature gets first shot at the political map-making.
Two legislative committees can start crunching numbers and holding hearings, bring their work to their colleagues, debate, vote and get the maps to Gov. Kate Brown for her approval or veto.
In normal times, it’s done in three months. This year, lawmakers get just six weeks — and it will be a busy time.
Data by Aug. 15. At least one set of preliminary maps by the first week of September. A special session of the Legislature on Sept. 20 — with a deadline to have their final product in the laps of the Oregon Supreme Court by Sept. 27.
If all goes well, legislative and congressional districts will be more or less known by the beginning of October.
Unless the Legislature can’t agree. Or Brown doesn’t approve their work.
Then, it’s Plan B — and things get confusing again.
The legislative redistricting goes to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to create maps to send to the court.
But the six congressional districts will be drawn by a special five-member judicial panel created by the Oregon Supreme Court.
There are other ifs and buts, deadlines and delays from court challenges.
But the bottom-line goal is voters and candidates know who is running for what and where.
That circles back around to the campaign finance reporting split. Candidates for state offices usually have to report contributions within 30 days of receipt.
Those running for Congress only file four times a year. One of those times was June 30, which gives a snapshot into the ultra-early outlines of the races. Many candidates and many millions more dollars are sure to flow with each four-month report.
The June 30 filings say who is running, how much they have raised this year, how much they have spent, plus “cash on hand.” The latter figure can often be the largest because it includes cash rolled over by incumbents from previous campaign committees.
What’s known so far?
United States House of Representatives
Oregon currently has five seats in the U.S. House. All members of the House must stand for election simultaneously every two years. Oregon is to receive a sixth congressional district, but its location in the state won’t be determined until later this year.
1st Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Susan Bonamici, D-Beaverton
Bonamici is seeking reelection to the seat she first won in 2012.
Money raised: $229,116.81
Money spent: $170,923.28
Cash on hand: $611,539.31
David Russ, Republican
Russ has filed a report as a Republican running for the CD1 seat. His “David Russ is for Us” PAC lists a Dundee, Oregon address.
Raised: $1,142.76
Spent: $768.90
On Hand: $579.24
2nd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario
Bentz is gearing up for his first reelection bid since winning the seat in 2020. Bentz replaced retiring Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, who held the seat for two decades.
Raised: $150,021.51
Spent: $74,336.01
On hand: $164,739.19
Raiph R. Huber, Republican
Huber has filed a report as a Republican in the CD2 race. His report shows no financial activity. Huber’s committee lists a Springfield contact address.
3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland
Blumenauer is currently the only candidate currently listed with a committee for the district centered in Portland. He has held the seat since 1996, when he replaced U.S. Rep. Ron Wyden, D-Portland, who moved to the U.S. Senate representing Oregon.
Raised: $270,660.39
Spent: $223,222.54
On hand: $804,782.65
4th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield
The dean of the Oregon U.S. House delegation, DeFazio first won the district in 1986 and held it through three prior redistricting changes.
Raised: $920,528.82
Spent: $271,500.04
On hand: $1,166,623.92
Alek Skarlatos, Republican
The Roseburg political activist who won fame for his part in spoiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train, is seeking a rematch with Schrader. DeFazio won 51.5% of the vote to 46.2% for Skarlotos.
Raised: $229,167.17
Spent: $135,738.14
On hand: $216,785.58
Jeremy Van Tress, Republican
Van Tress’ committee lists a Corvallis address.
Raised: $39,195.00
Spent: $9,033.92
On hand: $30,161.08
5th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Salem
First elected in 2008, Schrader’s district is considered the most competitive between Democratic and Republican voters of any of the five current districts. His votes and statements have drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, and he is drawing challengers from both parties.
Raised: $395,232.54
Spent: $131,684.17
On hand: $2,780,047.56
Mark Gamba, Democrat
The Milwaukie mayor was runner-up in the 2020 Democratic primary against Schrader, Gamba received 22.9% of the vote.
Raised: $810.00
Spent: $5,135.28
On hand: $10,632.80
Kevin Easton, Democrat
Easton has filed a committee with the FEC but has no transactions to date.
Amy Ryan Courser, Republican
Courser, a Keizer resident, is seeking a rematch with Schrader. The Republican nominee for the 5th district race in 2020, Courser lost to Schrader 51.9% to 45.2%. In the earlier race, she received endorsements from anti-abortion and anti-gun control groups.
Raised: $44,854.24
Spent: $36,742.40
On hand: $18,582.73
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Republican
The former Happy Valley mayor jumped into the 5th district race right at the SEC filing deadline, but is expected to have significant financial support. She considered a 2018 bid for governor, but did not run.
Created a campaign finance committee — no transactions.
Nate Sandvig, Republican
A resident of Neskowin on the coast, Sandvig’s campaign materials list him as a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran who works in the renewable energy field.
Raised: $114,116.67
Spent: $4,198.66
On hand: $109,918.01
6th Congressional District
Along with the open governor’s seat, the new congressional district is one of the plum political jobs without an incumbent. New districts don’t come open often, and the current five were first elected in 1986, 1996, 2008, 2012 and 2020. The last — Bentz — replaced Walden in the solidly GOP-leaning 2nd Congressional District. It was the first time the seat was open this century.
The chance to grab a U.S. House seat at the start is expected to draw a bumper crop of candidates — more so when the boundaries and political hue of the district are made clear.
Because there is no residency requirements for candidates, the system has recorded former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith and Derry Al Jackson Sr. of Portland as having filed statements of candidacy for “OR6” — but has no link to that district.
U.S. Senate
Senators are elected for six-year terms staggered across three different “classes” with about one-third up for election each two years.
Oregon does not have a senator in the 33-seat Class 1, which will next be up for election in 2024.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is in the 33-member Class 2, and was reelected to a new six-year term in 2020. The seat will next be on the ballot in 2026.
The 34-member Class 3 is up for election in 2022 and includes the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat
Wyden is seeking a new six-year term to the U.S. Senate seat since 1996, when he replaced Sen. Ron Packwood, R-Ore., who resigned. Prior to that, Wyden had held the Second Congressional District seat that included Portland since 1981
Raised: $6,734,663.56
Spent: $5,331,597.81
On hand: $4,801,356.83
Jo Rae Perkins, Republican
The Albany resident won the 2020 Republican nomination to face Merkley. She won 39.3% of the vote. Perkins had unsuccessfully run for the Republican nomination against Merkley in 2014 and to run against U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in 2010.
Raised: $745.21
Spent: $6,589.69
On hand: $0.00
Rodney Jason Beebe, Republican
Raised: $300.00
Spent: $12.60
On hand: $287.40
William Edward Barlow III, Republican
Barlow has registered a committee with the SEC but reported no transactions.
Thomas X. Verde, Unaffiliated
Verde has registered a committee but shows no transactions.
