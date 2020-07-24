A train stuck an unoccupied van Friday morning just north of Bend, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a call just after 6 a.m. on the railroad tracks east of U.S. Highway 97 and Fort Thompson Lane. Kevin Platz, 45, of Bend, was driving the van west toward the highway before stalling on the tracks, according to the release.
Platz and his passenger noticed the approaching train and exited the van before it arrived. There were no injuries reported from the crash.
The van was pushed off the tracks and towed, and Platz was cited for driving with a suspended license and while uninsured.
