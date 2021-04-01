No fooling it's nice out
Buy Now

Valerie Winterholler works on planting gladiolus bulbs around a cluster of blooming daffodils while spending the sunny afternoon gardening around her home in Bend on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The warm weather is forecast to continue through the week, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. For a complete forecast, see Page A12.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Valerie Winterholler works on planting gladiolus bulbs around a cluster of blooming daffodils while spending the sunny afternoon gardening around her home in Bend on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The warm weather is forecast to continue through the week, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.