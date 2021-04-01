No fooling it's nice out

Valerie Winterholler works on planting gladiolus bulbs around a cluster of blooming daffodils while spending the sunny afternoon gardening around her home in Bend on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The warm weather is forecast to continue through the week, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.